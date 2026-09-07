Health insurance can reduce medical costs without making care cheap. Deductibles, copays, coinsurance, prescription costs, out-of-network charges, and services that aren't fully covered may leave insured patients with heavy bills.

How affordable does healthcare really feel when you're insured but hesitate before booking an appointment?

West Health and Gallup found that only 49% of Americans were considered "cost secure" in 2025, meaning they could consistently afford healthcare and prescription medications when they needed them.

Your health plan may cover a big share of medical costs, yet several expenses may fall to you before insurance pays much of anything. Having coverage doesn't necessarily mean using healthcare fits comfortably into the household budget.

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How Do Deductibles Affect What You Pay for Care?

A deductible is the amount you may have to spend on covered healthcare before your insurer starts paying a larger share of the bill. Depending on the plan, it may mean paying hundreds or thousands of dollars yourself early in the year.

KFF reported that among workers with employer-sponsored plans that included a general annual deductible, the average deductible for single coverage was $1,886 in 2025.

Doctor visits, lab work, imaging, and other services may add up before the deductible is met. A major expense early in the year may put real pressure on a household budget even when insurance is in place.

Why Can Prescription Costs Stay High Even With Insurance?

Prescription coverage varies by plan, and the amount you pay may depend on the drug tier, whether the pharmacy is in-network, and whether the medication appears on the insurer's formulary.

Long-term medications may become a recurring monthly expense, especially when copays or coinsurance apply to every refill.

Some patients compare other legitimate purchasing options when a medication remains expensive. A service such as Canadian Pharmacy Online may be one place they research alongside their insurance coverage, prescription requirements, and the pharmacy's licensing information.

How Can Out-of-Network Care Increase Your Medical Costs?

Insurance plans negotiate lower rates with doctors, hospitals, and other providers in their network. Once you go outside that network, your share of the bill may be much higher.

Costs may rise because of:

Higher deductibles

Larger coinsurance payments

Separate out-of-network limits

Services your plan doesn't cover

Charges above the insurer's allowed amount

Fewer protections for non-emergency care

Checking network status before a planned appointment or procedure may prevent an expensive surprise later.

Some Medical Services May Not Be Fully Covered

Medical insurance doesn't automatically mean every type of care is included. Depending on the plan, patients may face limited coverage for dental work, vision care, physical therapy, mental health services, medical equipment, or certain treatments.

Coverage limits may also apply after a set number of visits or once the insurer decides a service no longer meets its criteria.

The expense may then fall almost entirely on the patient despite monthly insurance premiums.

High Out-of-Pocket Limits Can Strain a Household Budget

Health plans place a yearly limit on what patients pay for covered in-network care, but reaching that limit may mean spending thousands of dollars.

Costs may build through:

Deductibles

Specialist visits

Imaging and lab work

Prescription copays

Physical therapy

Emergency care

Ongoing treatment

A serious illness or surgery may push a household toward that ceiling while rent, groceries, utilities, and other normal expenses keep coming.

Cost May Lead Patients to Delay Care

Insurance doesn't do away with the need to pay something at the point of care. When the expected bill feels too high, people may postpone appointments, skip follow-ups, or put off filling a prescription.

Delays become tempting when symptoms seem manageable or when several expenses arrive at once. Waiting may allow a health problem to become harder and more expensive to treat later.

Unexpected Medical Bills May Still Happen

Insurance paperwork doesn't always make the final cost easy to predict. A patient may confirm that a hospital is in-network, then later discover that a separate provider involved in the visit billed differently.

Unexpected charges may come from:

Tests ordered during treatment

Ambulance services

Anesthesia

Imaging

Separate specialist fees

Services the insurer later says weren't fully covered

Federal protections have reduced some forms of surprise billing, but unexpected charges haven't disappeared. Reviewing explanations of benefits and asking about unclear charges may help identify billing problems early.

FAQs

Why Does Health Insurance Have So Many Extra Charges?

Insurance plans split costs in different ways depending on the service, provider, and plan rules. Premiums cover access to the plan, while deductibles, copays, coinsurance, and non-covered services may require separate payments.

Does Health Insurance Cover Care Before You Meet Your Deductible?

Sometimes. Many plans cover certain services, such as preventive care, before the deductible is met. Other visits, tests, or treatments may require the patient to pay the negotiated rate until enough spending counts toward the deductible.

Can You Negotiate a Medical Bill Even if You Have Insurance?

Sometimes. Hospitals and medical offices may offer payment plans, financial assistance, or billing reviews when a balance is difficult to afford.

What Happens if You Can't Afford Your Deductible?

Patients may use savings, set up payment plans, ask providers about lower-cost options, or postpone care. The deductible continues to apply according to the terms of the health plan.

Are Preventive Services Always Free With Health Insurance?

Many preventive services are covered without cost-sharing under qualifying plans, but not every test or follow-up service is treated as preventive. Coverage depends on the service, plan, and circumstances.

Why Does the Same Procedure Cost Different Amounts With Different Insurance Plans?

Insurers negotiate different rates with hospitals, doctors, and other providers. A patient's final share also depends on the deductible, coinsurance rate, and whether the provider is in-network.

Health Insurance Doesn't Always Mean Affordable Care

Health insurance reduces the cost of treatment, but deductibles, prescription expenses, coverage limits, and unexpected bills may leave households paying far more than they expected. Looking closely at what a plan covers makes it easier to prepare for those expenses before care is needed.

Explore our website for more useful coverage on healthcare costs.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.