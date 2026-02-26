Dog parents can rely on pet insurance to provide some financial protection against unexpected high vet costs that can result from their pup getting into an accident or getting sick. If your furry friend has pre-existing conditions, there are crucial questions you want answers to, such as "How long is the waiting period?", "What is the definition of pre-existing conditions in a dog?", and "Are there any other exclusions to consider?"

According to 2025 data from the American Veterinary Medical Association, over 42% of homes in the United States own a dog. These households spend an annual average of $598 on vet care, which can get way more expensive with serious conditions.

Common canine health challenges include ear infections, obesity, dental disease, arthritis, parasites, and Parvo. If your pup has had any diagnosed illnesses, injuries, or treatment for them before signing up for a policy, these are considered pre-existing conditions. In many cases, even if the symptoms were not officially diagnosed by your veterinarian, but were documented before coverage, it's considered a pre-existing condition.

Get pre-existing conditions advice for pet insurance so you can feel comfortable evaluating the right plans for your pup.

What Are Some Vital Pet Insurance Questions Dog Parents Should Ask?

Pet insurance is essential for reducing the medical costs associated with owning a dog. Like any other insurance policy, pet parents should do due diligence by asking a series of questions to analyze the right policy for their household. From being clear on waiting periods to breed exclusions, have your questions ready.

How Long Is the Waiting Period?

As with human health insurance, signing up for your furry friend's insurance comes with a waiting period. These waiting periods can vary based on the type of condition covered and by the insurer.

For example, you may have to wait 1 to 5 days for the policy to cover a pet's accident. Orthopedic conditions can take as long as six months for coverage to take effect, to rule out being a pre-existing condition. However, if you have preventive care wellness add-ons, there's usually no waiting period to use them.

How Does Dog Health Coverage Define Pre-existing Conditions?

Does your furry baby have any health conditions, such as a limp, skin infection, or chronic long-term conditions like diabetes or arthritis? If these problems were diagnosed or showed up in vet-documented symptoms before your pet policy's effective date, these are considered pre-existing conditions. Illnesses that pop up during the mandatory waiting period also fit this category.

How Far Back Will Insurers Review Pet Medical Health?

Your pet insurance company is likely to check your pup's medical record dating back to the past year or two. This record review includes veterinarian notes, lab results, and findings from examinations. As mentioned, insurers aren't only checking for diagnosis, but also for signs and symptoms of conditions.

What Pre-existing Conditions Are Excluded?

Pet insurance usually excludes existing orthopedic issues, incurable conditions, recurrent chronic issues, knee and ligament problems, and undiagnosed symptoms. Therefore, dog parents can expect that the following conditions may not be covered:

Heart disease

Kidney disease

Diabetes

Cancer

Urinary blockage

Bladder crystals

Epilepsy

Elbow dysplasia

Inflammatory bowel disease

Allergies

Arthritis

Are There Specific Exclusions Related to Breed?

Breed exclusions refer to pet insurance companies not covering common medical conditions found in specific breeds. For example, coverage for brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome is unlikely if you have a French bulldog.

Do you have a golden retriever or a German Shepherd? In that case, your pet policy may exclude hip dysplasia. Some policies may allow an add-on or charge a higher premium if they do cover ailments your breed is prone to.

Are There Alternatives to Cover What Pet Insurance Won't?

Luckily, the answer is yes. If you need pet insurance plans covering pre-existing conditions, consider alternatives like Pet Assure.

Under this vet discount plan, dog parents can protect any breed at any age, even with pre-existing conditions. Get surgical procedures, wellness visits, chronic disease management, vaccines, and dental care for your dog.

How Can I Compare Dog Insurance Policies?

The key factors dog parents should use to compare different policies include coverage scope, deductibles, payout limits, waiting period, exclusions, claims processing speed, and optional wellness add-ons. Gather quotes from a few different insurers and use comparison websites like Pawlicy Advisor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I Need to Tell My Insurance If I Get a Dog?

Play it safe and tell your homeowners' insurance about your furry family addition. If asked about pets in your home insurance application, be truthful as you would any other part of the form.

It's important to have this explicitly spelled out, as you want to ensure you have a pet-friendly home insurance policy, as one can generally cover claims that other parties make as a result of your pet's actions. However, it won't usually cover your property damage or injury to home occupants that your dog is responsible for.

At What Point Is Pet Insurance Not Worth It?

If you have a large emergency fund, you may want to skip paying a monthly premium and just pay that bill out of your pocket. If you have an older dog that has several health problems, those insurance premiums may be very high, reducing its overall cost-effectiveness.

Your pet insurance may not cover wellness or vaccines for routine care in most cases unless you're able to get a wellness add-on. If you adopt an older pet that has known issues, it counts as a pre-existing condition, so insurance won't cover it.

Educate Yourself About Pet Health Coverage

Dogs are energetic creatures that can get into an accident at any time. Additionally, they can get sick, be injured, require surgery, or develop chronic conditions, from diabetes to ligament problems that require ongoing care.

As a result, dog parents' veterinary bills can easily go from hundreds to thousands of dollars annually, but a good pet insurance policy or vet discount plan can help offset that. Remember to ask the right questions about pre-existing conditions to ensure you have the ideal coverage for your dog.

