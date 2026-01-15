If you've ever wondered if owning a private jet is feasible, the answer is yes; it can be, thanks to options like fractional jet ownership. With fractional ownership, you can enjoy the luxury travel experience and benefits of private jet ownership at a lower price point than if you owned the aircraft outright.

Indeed, according to trade publication Professional Pilot Magazine, fractional ownership utilization has grown considerably: it was 60% to 70% higher during the summer months of 2025 than in 2019. With such high rates, it has significantly outpaced all other segments of the business aviation market.

By familiarizing yourself with fractional private jet ownership costs and how this model differs from complete ownership, you can better understand how and why it can fit into your budget and lifestyle.

How Much Does Owning a Private Jet Cost?

Owning a private jet comes with the upfront purchase cost of between $3 million and $90 million, according to Investopedia. On top of the purchase price is the annual operating expense, which can range from $700,000 to $4 million.

Is It Worth Owning a Private Jet?

Leading a private jet lifestyle and having your very own aircraft can be worth it if you:

Require maximum time efficiency during your travels

Want complete control over flight schedules and itineraries

Desire unparalleled privacy, comfort, and convenience while traveling

Do a lot of air travel

Frequently travel with multiple stops or destinations

If you nodded yes to one or more of the above, your needs or preferences may be enough to justify private jet ownership, particularly the fractional type.

Can a Normal Person Own a Private Jet?

Yes, even "normal" people (those who aren't billionaires or ultra-high-net-worth individuals) can own a private jet. One way they can do so is through fractional jet ownership, a type of shared ownership model, in which several individuals or parties own a single aircraft.

What Is Fractional Jet Ownership?

Fractional jet ownership is when you purchase a share of a private aircraft and co-own it with several other individuals or entities. By buying a "fraction" of the jet, you'll gain access to a pre-agreed-upon number of flight hours (e.g., 25, 50, 100, or more hours a year).

How Is Fractional Jet Ownership Cheaper Than Complete Ownership?

If you have complete jet ownership, it means you and you alone own the private aircraft. Aside from paying for the purchase price of the jet yourself, you'll also be responsible for all the other costs of operating the aircraft, including:

Maintenance expenses

Crew salaries

Hangar costs

Insurance fees

Fractional jet ownership, on the other hand, divides all the costs of owning a jet, from its purchase price to its operational expenses, across multiple owners.

Suppose you'll co-own the jet with nine other owners (for a total of 10 co-owners). Each of you has an equal share of the aircraft (1/10 each). Let's also say the jet's purchase price is $5 million, and that its annual operating costs are about $700,000.

In the above scenario, your share of the purchase price will be $500,000 (a tenth of $5 million). Your annual operating costs, on the other hand, will only be $70,000 (a tenth of $700,000).

If you owned the jet yourself, you'd shoulder not just the $5 million purchase price but also the annual $700,000 maintenance expenses, all by yourself.

You can also check out this comprehensive guide to learn more about fractional jet ownership costs in more detail.

How Does Flying on a Private Jet Differ From First-Class Flights?

Chartering or flying on your own private jet and taking first-class flights are both ultra-luxurious ways to travel by air. However, the former provides more significant benefits and advantages, starting with time savings.

With a private jet flight or charter, you can maximize your time, as it reduces the number of hours you'd have to spend traveling. You can then spend more time at your destination, which can be particularly beneficial if you're on a holiday.

If you take a first-class flight, on the other hand, you'll still be at the mercy of a commercial airline. While the amenities and facilities of your seat and cabin will be comfortable and superior, you can still face the risk of travel delays, even cancellations.

Private jet flights or charters also have the added convenience of more streamlined check-in and security procedures. You and your group will still need to go through these steps, but the queues are much shorter and will take much less of your time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Fractional Jet Ownership the Same as Jet Card Membership?

No. Fractional jet ownership differs from jet card memberships in that the former involves owning a portion of the aircraft. Conversely, jet card memberships only provide private aircraft access for a set number of hours each year.

With a jet card membership, you can get anywhere from 25 to 50 to 100 flight hours per year. Since you won't own any shares, it will cost you less than fractional ownership.

However, simply being a jet card program member means you won't earn any revenue, either. Private jet owners can sometimes make money by chartering the aircraft out when they're not using it for private functions or by offering empty-leg flights to non-owner travelers.

What Are Some Private Jet Maintenance Tips for Owners to Save Money?

Private owners can save money on private jet maintenance by focusing on proactive upkeep, such as regular cleaning, battery care, and minor DIY tasks like filter and oil changes.

Bundling bigger-ticket items and services and scheduling them smartly and on time can also help prevent backlogs. They allow for more efficient management and maintenance, too.

With consistent minor upkeep, you, as a private jet owner, can mitigate the risks of minor issues quickly worsening and turning into major, costly repairs. Strategic planning also helps you maximize your aircraft's value while minimizing downtime.

Enjoy Private Jet Ownership for Less

Thanks to models like fractional ownership, owning a private jet is no longer just for the ultra-rich.

You can be a part-owner of a private aircraft for less, enjoying guaranteed access to the jet. At the same time, you can share the overall costs of ownership, from its purchase price down to its maintenance and insurance costs.

