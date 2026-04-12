Thinking of a career change? Consider high-demand skilled trade jobs like welder, plumber, carpenter, or HVAC technician.

When you ask children what they want to be when they grow up, they usually say things like doctor, astronaut, lawyer, professional athlete, or clown. Some of these choices make sense to adults, but the others seem ridiculous.

However, the problem with these choices is that too many people are going into professional roles and not enough into the trades, making it harder to get a job as a computer engineer now, but very easy to get a job as a tradesperson.

Annual hiring in the US for skilled trade jobs is projected to be 20 times more than the increase in net new jobs from 2022 to 2032, according to McKinsey & Company.

Skilled trade jobs are in demand, and as a parent of a child who's thinking about their future, you might think about directing them in the right direction if you want a bright, solid financial future for them. What are these top trade careers, and how to get a job in them?

What Are Some High-Demand Skilled Trade Jobs?

You are probably already aware of some of these top trade careers as you interact with these contractors several times a year. They are listed below.

Electricians

Electricians install, maintain, and repair electrical systems in:

Homes

Businesses

Industrial settings

With the rise of smart homes and renewable energy, this field continues to expand. These folks are also involved in solar panel installation, which is a booming industry in the United States.

Welders

Welders work in construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure projects. Specialized welding skills are also in demand and can result in very high-paying jobs indeed. Forget about computer jobs for a second and think about welding.

Carpenters

Carpenters build and repair structures, from framing homes to crafting detailed finishes. If you would like a job that provides you with the opportunity to be creative while being technical, then this is a great role for you.

Plumbers

Plumbing professionals handle:

Water systems

Piping

Fixtures

This tradesperson is always in demand when there is a leak in the bathroom or a clog in the toilet.

HVAC Technicians

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning specialists ensure comfort and air quality in residential and commercial spaces. Want a job that's in demand all year long? Well, think about how important your HVAC system is to your household's health and safety.

Automotive Technicians

Americans are in love with their cars. About 88% of Americans own cars, with many people owning more than one and each household having several vehicles in its driveway (The Zebra).

With advancements in vehicle technology, skilled mechanics are needed to diagnose and repair modern cars, including electric vehicles. Most people don't know how to repair their car anymore, because vehicles have become so complicated with so many electronics on board that it's impossible for a layperson to repair them.

Why Skilled Trades Are in Demand

If you have the kind of child who can't sit still for long, or you are the kind of person who has a lot of energy and needs to be constantly moving, a skilled trade job is the ideal solution for you. These jobs don't require you to go to school for years on end, mostly ending in a year or two at most.

Due to the short training period, most people can be in and out quickly and start working and earning money soon. It also means that folks don't go into immense amounts of debt to gain the training they need to start making money.

Additionally, skilled trades often provide hands-on work environments, which appeal to those who prefer active, practical tasks over desk jobs. Competitive wages, opportunities for overtime, and the potential to start your own business also make these careers attractive.

Check out in-demand trade school programs if you are ready to take the plunge into the skilled trade jobs arena.

How to Fast-Track Your Entry into Top Trade Careers?

Don't want to wait any longer? Here's how to get started with top trade careers asap:

Enroll in a trade school or certified program Get certified and licensed Build a strong resume and portfolio to find vocational job opportunities Network within the industry Be open to doing internships to build up experience Demonstrate reliability and work ethic to get a good reputation in the industry

These steps will get you into the field faster than you can say, "I'm a tradesperson."

Frequently Asked Questions

Is There Growth Opportunity in Skilled Trade Jobs?

If you are wondering if there is an opportunity for growth in this industry, do not fear. Many tradespeople find that their earning potential increases significantly over time, especially as they gain expertise and build a reputation.

There is also the potential for you to start your own business after a while, hiring people to do the work for you, rather than doing it all on your own. That is the ideal here.

What Are Some Soft Skills to Have as a Tradesperson?

A lot of skilled trade jobs are about customer service, since they can be customer-facing jobs. You have to interact with people in their homes and inform them about broken pipes or other such negative news.

You need to be patient, calm, reliable, punctual, and have a positive attitude. Towards your employer, you need to show a willingness to learn, discipline, and have a strong work ethic. You want your employer to rely upon you and not be able to do without you.

That's when you know you have the bargaining advantage and can negotiate for the salary you want.

Skilled Trade Certifications Are the Best Bet

If you are going to be spending time and money on school, then let it be a trade school. Skilled trade jobs are in demand, and it will be easy for you to find a job after school that pays really well.

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