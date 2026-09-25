The smartest way to keep young kids safe around modern technology is to set clear boundaries, choose age-appropriate content, guide their use, and stay involved. Parents who take an active role can protect children from risks while still letting them enjoy the learning and entertainment benefits of smart devices.

In today's connected world, technology is everywhere, and young children are naturally curious. That curiosity can be positive, but it also opens the door to challenges like screen time management, online privacy for children, and internet security for families.

In a recent Pew survey, 86% of U.S. parents with kids 12 and younger said keeping their child's screen time reasonable is a day-to-day priority. Clearly, it's on a lot of people's minds.

The right approach will change as a child gets older, but starting with simple safety habits can make a big difference.

What Risks Should Parents Watch For?

Technology itself is not the problem. The bigger concern is what a child can access through it and how much it starts to replace other parts of daily life.

Young children may come across content that is frightening, inappropriate, or simply too advanced for their age. They may also share personal information without understanding why it matters. Connected toys, tablets, phones, watches, and other devices may collect information, use cameras or microphones, and connect to the internet.

That is why smart device safety needs to cover more than screen time.

How Can You Build Safer Technology Habits for Young Kids?

Set screen rules that fit your child's age and your family's routine as part of a family media plan. Keep parts of the day screen-free and make sure children still have time for sleep, play, reading, and family activities. Keep the rules simple enough for a young child to understand.

You can also use the child settings available on a device or service. Depending on the product, these may let you restrict:

Downloads

Purchases

Contacts

Certain types of content

Controls differ between products, so take a few minutes to see what's available instead of assuming the default settings are right for your family. Also look for features such as chat, messaging, outside links, or requests for personal information such as a name, photo, etc.

Be especially careful with connected devices that have cameras or microphones, and consider where they are used and who can access the account.

Keep young children's devices in shared spaces. The goal is to remain available and involved, particularly while a child is still learning how apps, games, videos, and online interactions work.

When you can, watch or play together. This gives you a chance to answer questions, explain something that may be confusing, and see what your child is actually encountering. Co-viewing can also help parents better understand a child's digital experiences.

In the United States, COPPA requires certain online services to get parental consent before collecting personal information from children under 13. It does not cover every app, game, website, or connected device, so parents should still check the privacy settings for each product their child uses.

Use Age Guidance as a Starting Point

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infants under 18 months learn best from real-world interactions. For toddlers and preschoolers, its guidance focuses not just on minutes but also on:

The child's age

How much digital media they use

What they are doing on screens

What screen use may be replacing

How parents use media with them

Use these recommendations as a guide, not as the only measure of healthy technology use. Your Child Safe Collective also offers information for parents looking for practical child-safety guidance.

Teach Simple Safety Skills Through Everyday Conversations

Give your child one simple rule: if something online feels scary, confusing, or uncomfortable, stop and tell a trusted adult. If they are unsure how to explain what happened, ask what they saw and listen before helping them close the app or leave the page.

Teach children to ask an adult before downloading something, clicking an unfamiliar link, sharing a photo, or giving an app personal information. Keep the rule steady across games, videos, and connected toys.

Set an example. Children learn from the habits they see at home. Follow the same rules you expect them to follow, such as putting devices away during meals.

Explain your own choices in a few words: "I'm checking before I share this picture." That gives a child a useful example without turning the moment into a lecture. Your actions can make family rules easier to understand.

Revisit rules as your child grows. A rule that works for a preschooler may need to change as a child learns new skills.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should Parents Use Parental Controls?

Yes, parental controls can help limit content, purchases, screen time, and other features. They work best alongside conversations that teach children how to make safer choices, rather than replacing parental involvement.

What Makes Technology Kid-Friendly?

Kid-friendly technology is designed with safety in mind. Devices and apps built for children often include parental dashboards, age-appropriate content, and built-in privacy protections.

Choosing these tools helps parents feel confident that their children are learning and playing in safe environments.

What Steps Improve Internet Security for Families?

Use strong, unique passwords for family accounts, and change default passwords when a device allows it. Install security updates and review who can access shared accounts or recordings.

When you stop using a connected toy or device, remove its account and saved information if the service allows it. Teaching children to avoid suspicious links or downloads adds another layer of safety.

What Does Safe Use of Modern Technology Look Like?

Safe use of modern technology starts with simple rules, age-appropriate choices, and involved parents. As children grow, those rules can change, but the goal stays the same: give them room to learn while helping them make safer choices. A little guidance now can give young children a better foundation for using technology as they get older.

Looking for more ways to keep your child safe in a connected world? Explore our website for more resources today.

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