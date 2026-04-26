Insurers have started making changes to their policies about what they can cover for patients who use weight loss medication. Ask your doctor to recommend other methods you can use. Learning how to maintain your goals without using drugs may be helpful.

According to a study by Gallup, 55% of people wanted to lose weight in 2025. You should be keeping up with how the rules on prior authorization for anti-obesity drugs keep changing. Using medication has been helping many people lose weight.

What's the Worst Carb for Belly Fat?

Refined carbs. Try monitoring your blood sugar after you take something like soda or white bread. Refined carbohydrates may make you feel sluggish. Avoiding these things in your routine is a good idea:

Pastries made with refined flour

Candy

Highly processed snacks

Our bodies digest simple carbs quickly, and you may feel energetic in a short time. The extra calories often end up settling in the midsection of your body.

You don't have to stop eating carbohydrates. Whole grains are better than refined ones.

Which Body Part Loses Fat First?

The face. You could also be burning the fat around your organs, even when it doesn't show. Taking pictures of your face helps you know if your routine has been working. The belly often holds on to fat longer. Avoid stressing yourself if it still looks the same, but these areas are changing:

Your arms

Upper body

Neck

You can feel frustrated if you keep following your routine without losing weight in the areas that made you start in the first place.

Preparing for the Massachusetts Weight Loss Medication Coverage Shift

More people have started using weight loss medication in Massachusetts. It may be tougher to afford drugs soon. You should be preparing for the changes and finding other ways to keep up with your goals.

Why Coverage Changes Are Happening

Some drugs won't be covered by MassHealth starting July 1, 2026. When more people use expensive medications, insurers look for ways to manage spending.

Weight loss drugs cost insurers a lot as more people use them. Read the updates to your policy. You might realize that the coverage rules and those affecting access have changed.

The Options You Can Explore

MassHealth GLP-1 coverage changes can cause you to start worrying about what you should do to lose weight. You can qualify for the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge. Having a disability makes it harder to exercise. If you have these conditions, ask your doctor for other options:

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Having a stroke in the past

Several plans will still offer the coverage you need. It's better to prepare for the upcoming changes so they don't catch you by surprise.

With a weight loss medications overview, you'll find it easier to choose. Never start taking any drugs before you get advice from your doctor.

Tips to Help You Stay on Track With Your Goals

You should be pairing clinical metabolic health support with a good routine. Just being on medication won't give you the best results in the long run. Some people in Boston lose weight quickly and wish they had a holistic routine instead.

Ensure You Eat Well

Adding more protein to your diet must be part of your weight loss journey. It helps you maintain your muscle as the fat disappears. You should preserve your muscles because they help you burn more calories. Ensuring you have fiber on your plate improves your digestion. These are great sources:

Broccoli

Fruits you eat with their skin

Seeds like chia

Grow and Strengthen Your Muscles

If you lift weights two days a week, you'll start becoming more toned with time. Many people use resistance bands to do simple exercises. Try to move after you eat meals so your body can burn more fat. Walking is often relaxing to your mind, too.

Have a Good Sleep Routine

You'll feel less stressed after you start sleeping well each night. Cortisol triggers weight gain if you don't manage it. Give your body enough time to recover by resting. You'll notice your exercises and other changes you adopt in your routine working better.

Craving snacks the whole day may be a sign of not getting enough sleep. They give you quick energy, but you should avoid them as you try to manage your weight. Regulating hunger hormones becomes easier for your body when you rest well daily.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Role Do Pharmacies Play When Coverage Changes?

Some offer discount programs. A pharmacist can tell you about alternatives you can use to lose weight. Ask your doctor to review each suggestion you get. Having a good relationship with a local pharmacist can be helpful. They may give advice and updates on:

Savings cards, when they become available

The availability of some drugs

New research on great drugs

How Long Does It Take to Lose Belly Fat?

It varies for each person. You may feel like your clothes fit better even if you haven't seen any changes in the mirror yet. When you note small changes, they can keep you motivated. All these factors play an important role:

Your age

The amount of sleep you get and its quality

Your diet

Avoid quick fixes since they don't give you lasting results. Having more energy is often a good sign.

Are Cheat Meals Okay During Weight Loss?

Yes, if you handle them correctly. Many people start craving their favorite meals once they go on a diet. It's good to balance. Enjoying your favorite foods now and then may help you stay consistent.

You should avoid overeating during your cheat days so it doesn't interfere with your progress. You won't feel stressed or guilty when you plan for the treats. Don't just take them all the time because you're craving.

Taking Control of Your Weight Loss Journey

The weight loss medication that a lot of people have been using will become more expensive from July. Be keen about strengthening your muscles even as you take drugs to help you.

Pharmacists often know about new research before most people do. Work with your doctor to find out what will work better for you once you get advice. Read more news for weight loss guidance.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.