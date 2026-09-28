Moving to Massachusetts involves new responsibilities concerning housing, driving, taxes, healthcare, and everyday living. Understanding the state's requirements before relocating helps new residents avoid unexpected expenses and administrative problems.

Massachusetts draws people for its universities, hospitals, historic neighborhoods, and economic opportunities. According to USAFacts, the state's population grew by approximately 15,500 residents between 2024 and 2025, primarily through international immigration.

If you're planning a move to Massachusetts, finding somewhere to live and arranging transportation are probably at the top of your list. Yet settling into a new state involves paperwork, deadlines, and legal requirements that are easily overlooked during the excitement of relocating.

Adequate preparation before moving day could spare you some unwelcome surprises once you've unpacked.

What Rental Laws Should New Residents Know Before Signing a Lease in Massachusetts?

Rental rules in Massachusetts may surprise newcomers accustomed to the laws in other states. The differences start with the amount a landlord may collect before a tenant moves in.

Security deposits are capped at one month's rent and must be held in a separate, interest-bearing account in a Massachusetts bank. Landlords must provide the required receipts and return the deposit, minus lawful deductions, within 30 days after the tenancy ends.

Another important change took effect in August 2025. Landlords who hire real estate brokers must now pay their brokers' fees instead of passing these expenses to tenants.

Understanding these requirements before signing a lease helps renters recognize questionable charges and protect their deposits.

What Do New Massachusetts Residents Need to Know About Transferring Their Driver's License?

Massachusetts requires people moving from another state to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license upon becoming residents. There's no grace period, so arranging the transfer should be an early priority.

Prepare for your RMV appointment by gathering:

Your current out-of-state driver's license

Documents proving your Massachusetts residency

The identification and Social Security documentation applicable to your circumstances

Payment for the license conversion fee

You can begin the application online, but you'll need to complete the transfer at an RMV Service Center.

Drivers should also decide whether to apply for a standard license or a REAL ID and gather the appropriate documents.

Your Previous Driving Record Could Have Consequences

Relocating to Massachusetts doesn't erase your previous traffic violations. Qualifying out-of-state offenses count toward the state's habitual traffic offender thresholds.

So, what is a habitual traffic offender under MGL 90 22F?

Under state law, accumulating three major moving violations or a combination of 12 major and minor moving violations within five years results in a four-year license revocation.

If you have a history of traffic convictions, reviewing your driving record before relocating will help you identify potential problems with your Massachusetts driving privileges.

Vehicle Registration and Insurance Follow Different Rules

Massachusetts requires new residents to register their out-of-state vehicles immediately. The state provides no grace period, making vehicle registration another priority when arranging your move.

You'll need to:

Obtain a Massachusetts auto insurance policy before registering the vehicle

Have your insurance agent complete the required section of the Registration and Title Application

Present the necessary ownership documents and pay the applicable registration fees.

Have the vehicle inspected within seven days of registration

Insurance premiums vary according to your driving history, coverage, vehicle, and location. Requesting quotes before relocating will help you prepare for your new transportation expenses.

Moving Could Change Your State Income Tax Obligations

Relocating partway through the tax year may require you to file returns in two states. The rules vary according to when you establish residency and where you earned your income.

Massachusetts generally requires part-year residents with annual Massachusetts gross income exceeding $8,000 to file a state income tax return.

Update your address and state tax withholding with your employer after relocating. Keep records of your moving date and income earned in each state, particularly if you work remotely or have income from several sources.

What Do New Residents Need to Know About Massachusetts Healthcare Coverage?

Massachusetts maintains its own individual health insurance mandate. Most adults with access to affordable coverage must maintain insurance that meets the state's minimum creditable coverage requirements.

Anyone arriving from another state should review their existing health insurance arrangements and:

Check whether their current plan meets Massachusetts coverage standards

Confirm that their preferred doctors and healthcare facilities are in-network

Explore MassHealth or the Massachusetts Health Connector if they need new coverage

Arrange their coverage dates to avoid an unnecessary gap

Eligible residents who fail to maintain qualifying coverage may face state tax penalties.

FAQs

Does Massachusetts Charge an Annual Vehicle Tax?

Yes. Massachusetts charges an annual motor vehicle excise tax at a rate of $25 per $1,000 of a vehicle's assessed value. Your city or town issues the bill, and the calculation follows a depreciation schedule based on the manufacturer's original list price.

Do You Need a Residential Parking Permit in Boston?

Certain Boston neighborhoods have resident-only parking restrictions. To obtain a permit, your vehicle must generally be registered and principally garaged at your Boston address. Permits are neighborhood-specific, so moving across the city may require a new application.

How Do You Enroll Your Children in Massachusetts Public Schools?

Contact your new school district before moving to learn about its enrollment procedures. Prepare proof of residency, your child's academic records, and available immunization documentation. Enrollment requirements vary by district.

What Should You Know About Moving to Massachusetts With Pets?

Dogs older than six months must be licensed in the municipality where they live. Massachusetts also requires dogs, cats, and ferrets to have current rabies vaccinations. Check local licensing procedures and prepare your pet's veterinary records before relocating.

Will Your Professional License Transfer to Massachusetts?

Your profession determines the process. Some licensing boards recognize credentials from certain states, while others require additional examinations, documentation, or a new application. Check with the relevant Massachusetts licensing board before making employment arrangements.

Make Yourself at Home in Massachusetts

Moving to Massachusetts marks the beginning of a new chapter, and nobody wants to spend their first few months dealing with avoidable paperwork or unexpected expenses. Taking care of the essentials early leaves you free to settle in, explore your surroundings, and start feeling at home.

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