Managing asthma in cold weather starts indoors, before you ever open the front door. The most effective defense against a winter flare is having your medication ready, your airways protected, and a plan before the cold has tightened your chest.

Reports from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America show that about 28 million Americans have asthma. For a lot of these people, winter is the hardest season to breathe.

If you're part of these statistics, you have to know what happens in your airways when cold air hits them, and which habits will help keep symptoms in check.

Why Does Cold Weather Make Asthma Worse?

The trouble with winter is what cold, dry air does to your sensitive airways. When you breathe in cold air, the airways lose heat and moisture, which irritates their lining and prompts the surrounding muscles to tighten.

In fact, as many as 90% of people with asthma also have exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, as per the ACAAI, and cold air is one of its most reliable triggers. It's why cold air asthma flare-ups can feel so sudden. When you step outside and take a few sharp breaths, the airways clamp down.

Dry air is the hidden half of the problem. Both the frosty air outdoors and the heated air indoors strip moisture from your airways, leaving them inflamed and twitchy.

Winter also brings more respiratory viruses and more time spent inside around dust and pet dander. Together, these push cold weather asthma symptoms to their peak.

How Do You Prepare Before You Step Outside as a Person With Asthma?

Because the airways can react within seconds of meeting cold air, you have to prepare. Some of the steps you can take are:

Cover Up

A thin barrier over your nose and mouth will work. You can use:

A scarf

A mask

A cold-air face covering

These barriers will help warm and humidify the air before it reaches your lungs, reducing the shock that sets off a flare.

Breathe Properly

Breathe in through your nose rather than your mouth when you can. Your nose warms and moistens air far better, reducing the intake of dry air.

Take It Easy

When it's very cold outside, slow down and keep exertion gentle for the first few minutes outside. If it's very cold and windy outside, you should reduce your time outdoors. This helps your body adjust and spares your airways from the sudden blast of raw winter air.

Medication

Work with your doctor so your daily controller medication is doing its job through winter. You should also keep your quick-relief inhaler on you whenever you head out. For many people, a doctor may advise using a reliever shortly before cold or active exposure as part of exercise-induced asthma treatment, so the airways are protected before the trigger hits.

If your current routine isn't keeping up with winter, it's worth reviewing your asthma relief treatment options with a professional. For example, you can partner with pharmacies such as KiwiDrug to help you understand what a prescriber has recommended.

What Everyday Habits Keep Asthma in Cold Weather Under Control?

Winter management for your asthma rests on daily habits that keep the airways calm. One of the most important is having a written plan. Here is what your asthma action plan should include:

Take your controller medication every day as prescribed, even when you feel fine

Keep indoor air from getting too dry or too dusty

Change HVAC filters regularly

Stay current on flu and other recommended vaccines

Track your symptoms and peak flow so you can catch any sign of danger early

Check the expiration date of your inhaler

Managing asthma in cold weather is mostly a matter of small, repeated actions that stop a flare before it starts. You have to be consistent through the season to avoid scrambling when you get an attack.

When Should You Call a Doctor as a Person Living With Asthma?

When you prepare for the season, it reduces asthma flares, but it doesn't erase them. Since asthma drives about 1.4 million emergency department visits a year, as per the CDC, you need to know when a flare has turned into an emergency.

Call your doctor if your cold weather asthma symptoms are changing in the following ways:

Your rescue inhaler is helping less than it should

Coughing, wheezing, or chest tightness is waking you at night

You're avoiding normal activity because of your breathing

Your peak flow readings are moving into your yellow zone

You're dealing with severe breathlessness

You're having trouble speaking in full sentences

Your lips and fingernails are turning blue

These signs mean you need to see your doctor as soon as possible. When you're in doubt, treating a flare as serious is the safer call.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better to Exercise Indoors in Winter?

Yes, it's better to exercise indoors during the winter. Moving a workout indoors removes the cold-air trigger entirely. If you do exercise outside, warm up gradually, cover your face, and follow any pre-exercise plan your doctor has given you.

Do Humidifiers Help With Cold-Weather Asthma?

Having humidifiers can help. They go a long way in easing the dryness that irritates airways in heated homes. Keep humidity moderate and clean the unit regularly.

Does Cold-Weather Asthma Go Away in Spring?

Your symptoms may ease as the air warms, but asthma itself is year-round. Spring will introduce you to other triggers, like pollen. If you have asthma, you have to have a plan for every season.

What Temperature Is Too Cold for Asthma?

Many people with asthma notice symptoms once temperatures fall below freezing, around 32°F. Also, the symptoms may worsen when the air is both very cold and dry, roughly 10°F or below.

Take Charge of Asthma in Cold Weather

Managing asthma in cold weather comes down to getting ahead of it. You have to understand why cold, dry air narrows your airways, prepare your medication and face covering before you step outside, and follow daily habits that protect your health. Additionally, know your own warning signs and call your doctor as soon as possible.

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