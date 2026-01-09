A new year can mean a new you with a drinking habit adjustment. Moderate drinking strategies like eating with alcohol, being patient, drinking more water, tracking your intake, setting health goals, and finding alternatives can help you cut back without fully cutting alcohol out of your social plans.

As you make the shift, you're joining a growing trend of Americans who are drinking less. According to a 2023 Gallup survey, the number of adults aged 18 to 34 who reported having a drink within the past seven days decreased from 72% to 62%.

This article discusses easy tips for adjusting your alcohol consumption without sacrificing social time with family and friends. From finding a favorite mocktail to new activities, you can create a healthier life with the occasional glass of wine.

How Can I Track My Drinking?

Keeping a journal may help improve drinking habits by helping you understand how much you actually drink. Also, note the drink size to see if you're drinking too much, even with one serving.

According to the CDC, a standard drink size is:

12 ounces of beer with 5% alcohol

5 ounces of wine with 12% alcohol

A shot is about 1.5 ounces

After the first week, note the number of drinks you had and make adjustments accordingly. Set a goal or restriction of alcohol-free days or a set amount of drinks in a week. Noting where you are when you drink can also help.

What Is the 20-Minute Drinking Rule?

This mindful strategy involves waiting at least 20 minutes after finishing a drink before getting another. Doing so allows you to assess whether you need to rehydrate with water instead, opt for something else like a soda, or determine if you're truly ready for another beer or wine. As a result, you'll have more time for your body to process the alcohol.

What Are Good Reasons to Adjust My Drinking Habit?

Making healthy drinking changes this year can bring major benefits to your cognitive, physical, and financial health.

Sleep: Adults need a solid 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, according to the Sleep Foundation. However, alcohol can disrupt your restorative REM sleep stage. As a result, you can wake up feeling groggy with "brain fog."

Energy: With better and deeper sleep, you can wake up mentally and physically ready for the day.

Sugar Level: Many alcoholic drinks have excess sugar, which can affect your insulin levels. Therefore, reducing alcohol consumption can also help reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Skin: Since alcohol can dehydrate the body, it can affect skin health, making it appear dull and dry. It can also exacerbate autoimmune conditions, like rosacea. Bring back the glow with healthier drinks.

Savings: Unless you restrict yourself to happy hours, constant alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your wallet. Reduced drinking can boost your savings account or at least leave room to spend on meaningful activities, like a long weekend or investments.

What Are Some Alternatives to Help?

Cutting back on alcohol can be easier with replacement drinks and activities on your roster. Before going out, check menus to see if they offer mocktails and other non-alcoholic beverages, and decide which one to order beforehand.

Instead of going out all the time, offer to entertain your group at home with a mix of alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks for comfort. Consider hosting a "dry event" focused on coffee drinks, mocktails, milkshakes, etc.

Consider the reasons why you drink alcohol and find replacements that offer the same thing. For example, many people may use a drink to help ease social anxiety or cope with stress. However, yoga or watching something funny may offer a similar effect.

Is alcohol a reward after a long week or a special achievement? Treat yourself to a nice meal, movie, more hobby time, or spa day instead.

Tips to Handle Social Pressure

Try creating a script about why you're not drinking to prepare for the onslaught of questions. You can discuss not liking hangovers, being very busy tomorrow, or just leave it at "no."

Get a non-alcoholic drink, like a soda or sparkling water, as soon as possible. People are less likely to offer you another one before you finish your existing drink.

Find another non-drinker friend or group to spend time with at the event or future ones. Reach out for support with the team at Choose Your Horizon.

Don't be afraid to walk away from someone pressuring you to drink or leave the event early if you're feeling overwhelmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Counts as Binge Drinking?

When a woman has four or more drinks or a man consumes five or more in one setting, it's considered binge drinking. Heavy drinking is defined as eight or more drinks for women and 15 or more for men in one week.

According to the CDC, among the over 50% of Americans who drink alcohol, 17% are binge drinkers.

What Are Three Signs You're Drinking Too Much Alcohol?

Three clear signs of too much alcohol include:

Vomiting

Change in mood

Fatigue

Since alcohol dehydrates the body, it can speed up tiredness, even more so when it disrupts sleep.

Too much alcohol can lead to vomiting by irritating the stomach lining and creating indigestion. Excessive drinking can do even more long-term damage by creating ulcers.

Being intoxicated or experiencing withdrawal can cause anxiety, depression, and severe mood swings, such as aggressive outbursts.

What Are the Four Warning Signs of a Damaged Liver?

Heavy alcohol consumption can damage the liver and cause diseases like cirrhosis.

Key warning signs of damage include:

Abdominal pain/swelling

Dark urine

Pale stool

Easy bruising

Nausea

Loss of appetite

Constant fatigue

Jaundice of skin/eyes

Make Healthy Drinking Changes Today

Changing your drinking habit this year doesn't mean leaving alcohol behind completely. You can still socialize with one glass of wine or a cocktail without multiple drinks. Refresh yourself with coffee/tea, soda, and stay hydrated with flavored water.

Finding alternative ways to socialize or relieve stress can also reduce pressure to drink. As you experience better sleep, clearer skin, and more money in the bank, it'll be easier to stick to your reduced drinking lifestyle.

