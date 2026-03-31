Buyers often negotiate the price you set if they realize your house is worth less than what you're asking for. You should prepare for the home appraisal process by removing things you don't need and doing minor repairs. Avoid deals from falling through at the last minute by working with experts.

According to Zillow, the average time it takes to sell a house in the US is between 47 and 62 days. You need to plan every step in advance so you can sell faster. The appraisal process is important, especially if you're in a competitive market.

How Should You Prepare for a Home Appraisal?

Once you know the things to do before you have an expert assess the value of your home, you won't feel stressed. You don't need to add major renovations to your home appraisal checklist since there are easier ways to boost the value.

Clean and Declutter Every Space

Give the expert who will appraise your home a good first impression. They mostly focus on the structure and its value. Having a clean home suggests good upkeep. Do these things:

Clean the countertops

Declutter the hallways

Organize your closets

It's easier for the expert to figure out what condition your home is in if things aren't all over the place.

Complete Minor Repairs

You won't spend a lot of money doing some minor repairs in your home. Small issues add up in an appraiser's mind, and they influence the final number. Try fixing:

Leaky faucets

Loose cabinet handles

Broken door knobs

You might get a better home value estimate by just spending a few hundred dollars fixing minor issues. Things like a broken doorknob are what many appraisers easily note when going through a property.

Boost Curb Appeal

Think about how your property looks to people from the outside. Boosting your curb appeal can set a good tone from the moment the appraiser walks on your property.

If you mow the lawn and sweep the walkways, your home will be more attractive. You may have one of the best homes in your area and struggle to sell because buyers don't like how it looks on the outside. Working on the exterior is an important step before you get a real estate appraisal.

Highlight Recent Upgrades

Mention any upgrades you recently made to your home. Some of them may not be immediately visible.

If you make a simple list and include the costs, the appraiser will be able to review it quickly. Investing in energy-efficient upgrades and better HVAC systems helps buyers save money in the long run.

What Questions Will Be Asked in an Appraisal?

Expect the professional you work with to have some questions about your home. You'll feel more prepared if you have a clue what they might want to know. They could ask you:

What is the age of the home and major systems?

Have there been any recent renovations?

What is the square footage and layout?

How does the property compare to nearby homes?

Don't try to hide issues your home has because it might not work in your favor. One of the best property appraisal tips is to be transparent when questions come up. Once you mention the concerns, you can avoid major setbacks right when you're about to close.

What Experts Look for During the Home Appraisal Process

You shouldn't just focus on the price of other homes in your area when wondering how much to sell for. Experts from companies such as Block Appraisals NYC look at a lot of things before coming up with a final number.

Location and Neighborhood Trends

Many buyers don't want to take long drives after moving in. Homes near these things often have a higher value:

Schools

Malls

Parks

It's much easier to get a good figure from your home appraiser if you live in a safe Boston neighborhood.

Property Size and Usable Space

You may have seen a huge home when you were looking for one to buy, but some of the space in it wasn't very useful. A finished basement can function as a gym or office space. If your home has a great layout that allows buyers to use most of the area, the value may increase.

Quality of Construction

A buyer won't have to spend a lot of money on replacements and repairs if you have skilled experts work on your home. Start using durable materials if you're wondering how to increase home value.

Once you pay attention to details like having professional trim work, you'll be surprised by how much buyers may be willing to pay for your home.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does an Appraisal Take?

30 minutes to a few hours. The appraiser will write a detailed report once they leave your property. It includes all their findings, and it can take several days. The amount of time they spend depends on:

The size of your property

Its complexity

Condition of your home

If you free up your schedule for a few hours during the appraisal day, you won't feel the need to rush the process.

Can a Low Appraisal Be Challenged?

Yes. You need to have great evidence if you want to get a better appraisal. Always check the report the experts give you to see if there are any errors. The appraiser may sometimes miss some upgrades, so mention them when you challenge the low value.

Is a Home Inspection the Same as an Appraisal?

No. Lenders and buyers get appraisals so they can tell how much a home is worth. With regular home inspections, you can:

Identify structural issues

Know what you need to repair

Avoid safety issues

Ensure your home is in the best condition for an appraisal by having an expert check it out and tell you what you need to fix.

Benefit From the Home Appraisal Process

It's important to understand what the home appraisal process involves, so you don't panic or miss out on a chance to boost the value. You can show appraisers you take good care of your home with a few upgrades.

Expect them to ask you some questions to come up with an accurate estimate. Get the latest updates on real estate trends from our news.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.