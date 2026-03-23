Rhode Island woman accused of trying to cash forged check at New Hampshire bank

NASHUA, N.H. — A Rhode Island woman is accused of trying to cash a $2,400 check that had been forged at a New Hampshire bank, police said Monday.

Idilene Brito, 28, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted theft by deception (exceeding $1,500), a Class A felony, and forgery, a Class B felony, police said.

On Friday, Nashua Police responded to Merrimack Savings Bank for a possible forgery.

Idilene Brito (Nashua NH Police Department)

Officers made contact with Brito, the suspect, and determined that the check she was attempting to cash for more than $2,400 had been forged, police said.

Officers arrested Brito at the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were assigned to investigate.

Brito was released on $300 cash bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit District Division Nashua Court on April 15.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group