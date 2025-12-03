From poor insulation to inefficient flooring and necessary subfloor preparation, these are all factors that can drive up your underfloor heating cost. You may also face unexpected heating expenses from unplanned electrical upgrades, complex installation, and surprise repairs.

Familiarizing yourself with such hidden costs of underfloor heating is more crucial than ever, given that energy prices are on the rise. As reported by CBS News last August 2025, electricity costs rose by 5.5% from last year, while natural gas spiked by 13.8%.

When you know the factors that can influence your underfloor heating bills, you can make more informed decisions, not just during the system's installation but throughout its use and lifespan.

Does Underfloor Heating Use a Lot of Electricity?

Compared to other heating equipment, underfloor heating systems, which typically use radiant heat, use less energy. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they're more efficient than baseboard heating and, usually, forced air heating.

Unlike forced air systems (e.g., central HVAC), radiant underfloor heating doesn't rely on air ducts, so it doesn't experience energy losses through these channels.

What Flooring Is Not Suitable for Underfloor Heating?

Thick carpets and solid hardwood floors don't pair well with underfloor heating systems. Floors with thick underlays, which are layers of material installed between subfloors and finished floors for sound insulation, comfort, and moisture protection, don't either.

What Factors Can Drive Up Underfloor Heating Cost?

How well insulated your home is and the type of flooring it has could drive your heating-related bills. Subfloor prep, electrical upgrades, and complex projects can also make your underfloor heating installation cost go up.

Consider all these variables to save on energy costs, whether you plan to install a Warmboard radiant heat system that heats with water (hydronic) or electricity (electric).

Poor Room Insulation

One of the most crucial heat efficiency considerations for underfloor systems is room insulation, which involves using materials to create thermal barriers and reduce heat transfer. Without this, even the most efficient underfloor heating system will waste money in the form of energy losses or impaired heating.

Imagine the room where you want to install the underfloor heating system has little to no insulation in the ceiling and walls. In this case, the space will feel colder, as "more" cold air from outside penetrates it.

The colder the room is, the harder your heating systems (including the underfloor unit) will work, resulting in higher energy use.

Existing Flooring

If you have thick carpets or underlays, it may not be practical to install underfloor heating, unless you plan to replace them as part of your home improvement plan. They act as insulators, blocking the heat generated by the underfloor heater.

You should also be cautious about installing underfloor heating if you have high-quality, expensive hardwood floors. Heat and temperature fluctuations can damage them by making the wood expand, contract, warp, and crack.

Necessary Subfloor Preparation

If you want to install underfloor heating, you can't just pry out the existing floor and set the system in place immediately. Subfloor preparation is necessary, typically involving the following steps:

Cleaning and removing debris

Smoothing uneven areas

Filling cracks and holes

Addressing moisture issues

Subfloor prep is critical to the underfloor heating system's efficiency, safety, and longevity. The more of its steps that you need to do, the higher your installation costs.

Unplanned Electrical Upgrades

While underfloor heating systems don't use more energy than their counterparts, they still need electricity to run (more so if they're the electrical radiant type). If you have an outdated panel or you plan to heat large areas, you may face the "surprise" expense of an electrical upgrade.

Complex Installations

The more complex a building project is, the more labor, materials, and time it usually needs, which can add to its overall cost.

In the case of underfloor heating, your project may be more complex if, for instance, you need to raise the floor level. You may have to do this if there's not enough space to accommodate the heating elements.

Surprise Repairs

Radiant heaters, whether the electric or hot water type, can last a long time: about 40 years, according to InterNACHI. However, their longevity still depends on several factors, including:

Installation quality

Frequency of use

Maintenance

Ensuring your system can serve you for as long as possible means accounting for heating maintenance expenses. Otherwise, you could face much higher repair costs if the system breaks down.

Remember: Underfloor heating systems are less maintenance-intensive than central ones, but they can be more expensive to fix. Because they're under the floor, repairing them could require taking the flooring and subflooring out to access the system and pipes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Kind of Floor Covering Is Best With Underfloor Heating?

Ceramic tile is a popular and effective type of floor covering for radiant floor heating. It conducts heat very well while also increasing thermal storage.

You can still use other typical floor coverings, such as linoleum and vinyl sheet goods. Carpeting is also okay, provided it's thin with dense padding.

Just remember that anything covering the floor, whether it's a rug, carpet, mat, or furniture, can decrease an underfloor heater's efficiency.

What Underfloor Heating System Maintenance Can You Do?

Help maintain your underfloor heating by keeping the floors clean and clear. Sweep or vacuum regularly to eliminate dust and debris, and as much as possible, don't block the heat flow with rugs or furniture.

Monitor system pressure, too. Ask your installer what pressure it should be at, and if it ever drops too low, take it as a sign of a leak. Call your installer, local plumber, or heating specialist for help.

You should also inspect the thermostat regularly and keep it clean. Set the temperature to a level appropriate for the season.

Avoid Surprise Costs With Your Underfloor Heating

Whether it's poor insulation, incorrect flooring choices, or inadequate maintenance, these can all drive up your underfloor heating cost. Avoid these costly issues by working with a highly reputable heating specialist who can help you plan your project well and keep your heating expenses down.

