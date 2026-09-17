You can set up a wedding altar for great photos by using its shape to create a strong photo composition and positioning it to take advantage of the surrounding scenery. You can also plan the altar around different photo angles and coordinate decorative details with your overall look.

According to Snapeen, 72% of couples rank photography as their top wedding budget priority. These images capture their special day forever, after all, so it's of the utmost importance to have excellent photos.

A huge portion of the day is centered at the wedding altar, meaning that couples should pay particular attention to it.

What Is Traditionally on a Wedding Altar?

A traditional wedding altar usually has a focal point that frames the couple during the ceremony. There are many ideas you can use for this focal point, including:

Floral arrangements

An arch

A canopy

A cross

Candles

Many couples opt for flowers and greenery since they can soften up the space. Others like to use symbolic objects that represent their cultures or faiths. Family traditions are often represented on the altar, too.

On the other hand, modern wedding altar ideas put a twist on tradition by using elements such as asymmetrical floral installations or minimalist arrangements.

How Can You Set Up a Wedding Altar for Photos?

You may already have some fantastic ideas, especially if you use ceremony arch rentals for weddings. The next step is setting up the altar correctly to get stunning photos.

Use the Altar's Shape to Create a Strong Photo Composition

The physical shape of the altar can have a major effect on how pictures look, so take that into consideration. Each type (e.g., arches, circular structures, geometric frames, columns) creates different lines and visual boundaries, and this makes it important to consider the altar from the photographer's expected shooting position rather than seeing it only from the aisle.

Check that your wedding ceremony decor doesn't overlap faces or obscure your clothing. Ensure that the elements don't make distracting shapes behind your heads, either.

Another thing to consider is how the altar looks up close vs. further away.

Position the Altar to Take Advantage of the Surrounding Scenery

Where you put the altar matters immensely, especially if you're somewhere visually distinctive. Most couples would automatically place it at the center of a venue, but consider what will appear behind you in the photos.

With outdoor wedding altars, you may have the following that can provide visual depth:

Gardens

Mountains

Water

Historic buildings

Trees

Architectural details

Your photographer should also evaluate what appears outside the intended frame. For example, there may be parking areas, equipment, signage, service areas, or groups of guests that may detract from the images.

It can help to walk through the space together beforehand so that you can find the strongest angle.

Plan the Altar Around Different Photo Angles

Your guests will be sitting at different angles, and your photographer won't be just in one place, either. This means that you and your partner should consider how the altar will appear from various angles, such as:

From the aisle

From the sides

Behind you

From farther away

Pay particular attention to tall arrangements, solid backdrops, and hanging decorations. You should also leave enough physical space for your photographer to move without interfering with your guests or ceremony.

If your altar has removable pieces, then you can discuss which ones can be removed or temporarily relocated while you have portraits taken.

Coordinate Decorative Details With Your Overall Look

Your altar decoration ideas should be cohesive with the rest of the celebration. The following should be coordinated with your attire and the broader wedding design:

Materials

Textures

Decorative elements

Don't get too detailed, as they may be too small to show up in wide photos. On the other hand, oversized decorations can dominate close-up pictures.

Consider adding personal touches, such as heirloom pieces or handmade details. These can make your images so much more meaningful. You should create a setting that feels intentional rather than just filling an empty space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the 20-60-20 Rule in Photography?

The 20-60-20 rule in photography is a guideline on how to divide the visual frame:

20% at the top

60% in the middle

20% at the bottom

For wedding photography, it should definitely not be treated as a strict requirement. The ideal composition will depend not only on the scene and lens, but also on the perspective and subject placement. What's most important is the photographer's creative approach.

When you're planning an altar for pictures, what you should focus on is how the entire frame will look. Don't just focus on the altar itself.

Who Stands at the Altar During a Wedding?

Who stands at the altar during a wedding will depend not only on the ceremony itself, but also on cultural traditions and the couple's preferences.

In a typical ceremony, the two people getting married stand at the altar or ceremony focal point. The officiant is also up there nearby or directly in front of them. The wedding party members may stand on either side, too.

In some ceremonies, the couple has their children, family members, or cultural representatives playing out specific roles near the altar.

What Do You Say at the Altar When Getting Married?

Couples say different things at the altar, based on what they agreed to beforehand and the ceremony format. In most wedding ceremonies, there's a combination of:

Declarations of intent

Vows

Ring exchanges

Formal statement of commitment

Couples either repeat traditional vows provided by their officiant or recite their own personalized vows. The officiant usually guides the couple through each portion, so you won't have to memorize an entire wedding ceremony unless you choose to.

Put Together an Amazing Wedding Altar

The wedding altar is central to your big day, so it's essential that you get every detail right. By putting thought and effort into it, you'll ensure that it not only looks great in person, but also in photographs.

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