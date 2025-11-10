If diverse wildlife, exciting safaris, and unique landscapes are high on your list of vacation must-haves, consider exploring the safest African countries, which often include Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia. Several safari areas in Tanzania are also home to secure African holiday spots, including Arusha and Dar es Salaam.

Considering the immense beauty and safety of many places in the world's second-largest continent, it's no wonder travel to Africa has surged.

According to the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), in 2024 alone, Africa welcomed 74 million tourist arrivals. It represents a 12% increase from 2023 and 7% from pre-pandemic levels.

Learning more about the safest African cities and countries can help you better plan your trip and ensure you make the most of your holiday.

Which Country Is the Most Peaceful in Africa?

Many countries in Africa are peaceful, with Mauritius, Botswana, and Namibia cited as some of the top ones, according to Business Insider Africa. The Gambia, Sierra Leone, and Madagascar are also peaceful, and so are many areas in countries like Tanzania and Rwanda.

Where in Africa Is It Safe for Tourists?

Given that Africa is the second-largest continent in the world, you can expect many places here to be safe for tourists, a statement backed by the significant uptick in its tourism rates. Places rated as peaceful areas are typically safe for both residents and travelers alike, including but not limited to the following:

Mauritius: A volcanic island nation located off East Africa's southeastern coast

Botswana: A landlocked country in Southern Africa

Namibia: A vast country that's also in Southern Africa

The Gambia: The smallest mainland African country located in West Africa

Sierra Leone: A West African country with a coastline on the Atlantic Ocean

Madagascar: An island nation off Africa's eastern coast

Rwanda: A landlocked country in East-Central Africa

Tanzania: A country in East Africa

What Is the Nicest Country in Africa to Visit?

There's no single "nicest" country in Africa to visit, given that the continent is home to 54 fully-recognized sovereign countries. It's also massive.

As Reuters says, Africa is around three times the size of Canada and one and a half times the size of Russia. It's also about 14 times larger than Greenland.

Besides, the term "nicest" is subjective, as your ideal destination depends on what you want to see and do. Here are some ideas, however, to help you get started.

Mauritius

If your kind of holiday involves sunny skies, stunning beaches, and warm sea waters, you likely won't go wrong with Mauritius, which also has a high African tourism safety rate. The diverse island is an excellent spot for water-based activities, from swimming to diving. The sunsets here are also unforgettable.

If you want some greenery, head over to the Black River Gorges National Park. Here, you'll find majestic viewpoints, hiking and mountain biking trails, and breathtaking waterfalls.

Madagascar

If you're looking for some of the most unique wildlife, natural landscapes, and extraordinary flora and fauna, Madagascar is one African country you should consider visiting at least once.

With all its stunning and incredible features, it's no wonder the country has been an inspiration for popular media. There's the movie named after it (Madagascar), for one.

The incredible African island country is also home to nearly half of the world's 234 species of chameleons, according to Wildlife Madagascar.

Madagascar has many other unusual species, too, including the endemic lemurs and fossas. There are also the extremely long-lived trees called baobab, of which six species are native to Madagascar.

As entertainment publication ScreenRant.com wrote, in the game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the trees found in its Taobab Grassland take after the African baobabs.

Tanzania

Tanzania is one of the top African travel destinations for safaris and wildlife adventures. With world-renowned national parks like Serengeti and Ngorongoro, it offers travelers unforgettable experiences in nature. You can learn more about guided trips and local tours through the Tanzania Safaris official site.

If you decide to go to Tanzania for a safari tour, consider scheduling it during one of the highlights of the wildebeest migration. It's among the most spectacular animal migrations you could ever witness, which is why many also refer to it as "The Great Migration."

The Great Migration is the annual circular journey of over 1.5 million wildebeests, as explained by National Geographic. Joining these antelopes are gazelles and zebras. They migrate for greener pastures, rains, and safer habitats.

With so many animals involved, the Great Migration is an epic, dramatic movement you should consider following.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is the Best Time to Visit Africa?

It all depends on where you plan to go, but in general, the dry season is the best time, especially for wildlife viewing.

If your vacation involves East or Southern Africa, the months of May through October are ideal. If you're heading to North Africa, consider going from March to May or September to October, which usually afford pleasant weather.

June to October, on the other hand, is often excellent for safari vacations. As for Mauritius holidays, you can go from May to September if you want drier, cooler, and pleasant weather, or October to mid-December to enjoy calm seas and warm sunny days.

What Are Some Safety Tips for an African Holiday?

Your safety should always be your top priority, whether you're vacationing in Africa, Asia, or wherever else in the world, and it all starts from your home country, where you should consider getting all necessary vaccinations. Book only with reputable tour operators, and always use registered taxis.

During a safari tour, follow all of your guide's instructions. Never approach animals and stay inside the vehicle at all times, unless your guide tells you it's safe to leave.

You should also avoid displaying valuables (e.g., jewelry), and don't venture outside at night alone. Don't forget to purchase travel insurance, too, and if you are holidaying solo, inform people you trust, be it family or friends, where exactly you're going.

Experience Unique Adventures in the Safest African Countries

From Mauritius to Madagascar and Tanzania, these are some of the safest African countries for visitors who come well-prepared, engage in responsible behaviors, and practice safety precautions.

