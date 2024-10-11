Working for the Weekend

IT’S IN VIEW!

Sunny skies will carry us from Friday to Saturday with a gradual warm up. Brace for another chilly start Friday morning, though. Highs will make it back to the 60s later in the day, followed by upper 60s to low 70s Saturday. The breeze will pick up a bit for your Saturday plans. It is now looking like a warm front will stall to our south Sunday. The warm air to the south will overrun the cooler air we will have Sunday morning. That air will cool as it rises and the water vapor will condense into clouds and showers. Showers will continue into Monday before we start drying out again.

HURRICANE PROSPECTS

As of Friday morning, there are no prospects for hurricanes or tropical systems moving toward the U.S. It is hurricane season, so we will have to continue to monitor. One area off the east coast of Florida may develop, but it would be moving away from the southeast.

