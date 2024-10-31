What a Treat!

WARMING UP

Plan on sunshine and a tremendous warm up Thursday. Highs could hit 80 in a few towns Halloween! We’ll come close to record highs, standing at 81 in Boston and 79 in Worcester. Trick-or-treating conditions look great with warm and dry weather. Temperatures in the 60s will help everyone stay comfortable in the evening.

LATE WEEK CHANGES

Another front will pass through Friday with more showers, though limited. It doesn’t look like much, but again needed. Temperatures will fall this weekend as the cooler air settles in.

Expect highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday with sunshine.

Another warm-up looks to be in play for the middle of next week!

© 2019 Cox Media Group