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Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Jurors to hear more evidence of postpartum psychosis

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Testimony resumes Tuesday in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, with jurors expected to hear more evidence about her mental health and medical treatment as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to battle over her state of mind before and after the deaths of her three young children.

Live testimony in the Lindsay Clancy trial resumes at 9 a.m.

Monday marked a significant moment in the trial as jurors were introduced for the first time to testimony referencing postpartum psychosis, a central component of the defense’s case.

A psychiatrist from Brigham and Women’s Hospital testified that she communicated with Clancy through written notes just two days after the killings because Clancy was intubated and unable to speak.

According to the psychiatrist, when asked how she was feeling, Clancy wrote that she was “horrified.” The doctor also testified that Clancy wrote, “Do I have an attorney?”

Jurors also heard testimony from a Brigham and Women’s nurse. The nurse said a physician’s notes described Clancy as “critically ill” and included a diagnosis of “postpartum psychosis” in her medical records.

Late in the day, Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington introduced passages from a personal journal she kept in the months leading up to the murders. The entries detailed struggles with anxiety, depression, insomnia and her efforts to seek help.

Reddington read one entry aloud in court.

Lindsay Clancy Trial A page from a notebook kept by Lindsay Clancy in which she documents her medications and feelings during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

“I now have horrible insomnia and anxiety, which is causing depression. And I have no appetite. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I want help. I want to be well!”

Reddington has argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and should not be held criminally responsible.

Prosecutors, however, contend the killings were deliberate and methodically planned. They argue Clancy was overwhelmed by the pressures of motherhood but fully understood her actions.

As testimony enters its sixth day Tuesday, additional medical professionals are expected to take the stand for the prosecution. It remains unclear whether jurors will hear more excerpts from Clancy’s journal as the trial continues in Plymouth Superior Court.

Boston 25 News will continue to provide updates from inside the courtroom throughout the day.

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