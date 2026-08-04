Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Jurors to hear more evidence of postpartum psychosis

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Testimony resumes Tuesday in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, with jurors expected to hear more evidence about her mental health and medical treatment as prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to battle over her state of mind before and after the deaths of her three young children.

Monday marked a significant moment in the trial as jurors were introduced for the first time to testimony referencing postpartum psychosis, a central component of the defense’s case.

A psychiatrist from Brigham and Women’s Hospital testified that she communicated with Clancy through written notes just two days after the killings because Clancy was intubated and unable to speak.

According to the psychiatrist, when asked how she was feeling, Clancy wrote that she was “horrified.” The doctor also testified that Clancy wrote, “Do I have an attorney?”

Jurors also heard testimony from a Brigham and Women’s nurse. The nurse said a physician’s notes described Clancy as “critically ill” and included a diagnosis of “postpartum psychosis” in her medical records.

Late in the day, Clancy’s attorney Kevin Reddington introduced passages from a personal journal she kept in the months leading up to the murders. The entries detailed struggles with anxiety, depression, insomnia and her efforts to seek help.

Reddington read one entry aloud in court.

Lindsay Clancy Trial A page from a notebook kept by Lindsay Clancy in which she documents her medications and feelings during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

“I now have horrible insomnia and anxiety, which is causing depression. And I have no appetite. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I want help. I want to be well!”

Reddington has argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and should not be held criminally responsible.

Prosecutors, however, contend the killings were deliberate and methodically planned. They argue Clancy was overwhelmed by the pressures of motherhood but fully understood her actions.

As testimony enters its sixth day Tuesday, additional medical professionals are expected to take the stand for the prosecution. It remains unclear whether jurors will hear more excerpts from Clancy’s journal as the trial continues in Plymouth Superior Court.

Boston 25 News will continue to provide updates from inside the courtroom throughout the day.

0 of 79 CORRECTION Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

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