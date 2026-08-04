2 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes in Monday’s drawing as jackpot climbs to $786M

BOSTON — There was no winner of Monday night’s Powerball jackpot, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for smaller prizes.

The numbers drawn for Monday’s grand prize were 8-30-41-48-54, and the Powerball was 4. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier.

Locally, two people woke up $50,000 richer thanks to Powerball tickets that were sold at a 7-Eleven in Dorchester and the Market Basket in Reading, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

On Aug. 1, $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Nouria in Wilmington, James Quick Mart in Swansea, and the Winners Corner in North Andover.

The next drawing on Wednesday is estimated at $786 million, with a cash value of $341.6 million.

The current Powerball jackpot is the largest since a $1.817 billion prize was won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

All Prizes are based on a $2 wager.

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