Weather Alert: Stormy Day Potential

STORMING IN

A cold front will clash with the warm and sticky air Thursday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong to severe with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large hail. We will be on ALERT and watching for those storms. You will get a notification on your device if you have the Boston25 Weather App. Keeping you safe is always our priority. A spot shower may come through in the morning, but we’re focused on the afternoon for the primary storm threat right into the evening.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Humidity will drop behind that front on Friday and this weekend, though it will stay pretty warm. The weekend forecast is generally dry with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower may pop up, and Sunday has the higher chance for a couple soggy spots. The risk of rain will climb Monday. Something to keep in mind if you will be attending a Memorial Day service or event.

