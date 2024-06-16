Police investigating large crime scene at Market Basket in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Police could be seen investigating a large crime scene at a supermarket in Lynn Saturday night.

Crime scene surrounded a black sedan that had driven into the bushes and trees surrounding the parking lot of the Market Basket on Federal Street around 10:30 p.m.

More officers could be seen investigating another area of the parking lot as well.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Lynn Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office for more info.

#Breaking Multiple crime scenes in the Market Basket parking lot in #Lynn. One scene involves a sedan. Lynn and State Police are both on scene investigating. Follow @boston25 to get updates as more info becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RclEkVdqVn — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) June 16, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group