Weather Alert: Hot with spot showers

STEAMY END TO THE WEEK

A Heat Advisory will be in effect until Friday evening. Highs will reach the lower 90s today and tomorrow, but the heat index will climb into the upper 90s thanks to elevated humidity levels. Stay hydrated and take breaks as needed to beat the heat safely. Skies will stay bright and dry for the most part. An isolated shower may pop up over New England in the afternoon, but only one or two communities will be impacted. It’ll be dry, warm, and humid for the Zip Trip to Westford Friday morning-we’d love to see you there!

SOME WEEKEND RAIN

It will not rain everywhere this weekend. It will not rain the whole time. With that said, both days have the risk for scattered showers with a slow moving front on the approach, especially north and west of Boston. Brace for tropical humidity and highs in the 80s. There’s certainly fuel for downpours where it does rain.

FEELING BETTER NEXT WEEK

We’ll see one last round of spotty thunderstorms Monday afternoon with a front passing through. Humidity will slowly drop as that happens. Behind the front it should be more comfortable next Tuesday and Wednesday with dew points in the 50s and lower 60s.

