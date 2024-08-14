Watching for showers and storm

ANOTHER GOOD ONE

Tuesday was excellent and we’ll see similar conditions Wednesday with a few more clouds puffing up in the afternoon and isolated pop-up showers. Coverage will be small, let’s say 20% of southern New England gets wet in the afternoon. Most town and cities will be dry and pleasant, just keep in mind the risk for a little rain.

SHOWERS RETURN

Scattered showers with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will develop midday and afternoon Thursday. Between scattered showers, skies will run partly sunny. It won’t be a washout or rain everywhere, but it’s a good idea to have a backup indoor plan if you have to head inside.

Friday will be dry, warm, and a bit muggy. The forecast is shaping up nicely for our last Zip Trip of the season from 6-10 AM in Walpole - no raincoat required!

ERNESTO

Ernesto will become a hurricane Wednesday morning after bringing wind and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to become a Major Hurricane CAT3 as it approaches Bermuda Friday. Locally, expect waves and rip currents to become a concern this weekend as Ernesto passes well off the coastline of New England.

We may be in the sweet spot between the hurricane and a system to our west, keeping us drier this weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group