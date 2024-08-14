Boston 25 Weather

Watching for showers and storm

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
ANOTHER GOOD ONE

Tuesday was excellent and we’ll see similar conditions Wednesday with a few more clouds puffing up in the afternoon and isolated pop-up showers. Coverage will be small, let’s say 20% of southern New England gets wet in the afternoon. Most town and cities will be dry and pleasant, just keep in mind the risk for a little rain.

SHOWERS RETURN

Scattered showers with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will develop midday and afternoon Thursday. Between scattered showers, skies will run partly sunny. It won’t be a washout or rain everywhere, but it’s a good idea to have a backup indoor plan if you have to head inside.

Friday will be dry, warm, and a bit muggy. The forecast is shaping up nicely for our last Zip Trip of the season from 6-10 AM in Walpole - no raincoat required!

ERNESTO

Ernesto will become a hurricane Wednesday morning after bringing wind and heavy rain to the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to become a Major Hurricane CAT3 as it approaches Bermuda Friday. Locally, expect waves and rip currents to become a concern this weekend as Ernesto passes well off the coastline of New England.

We may be in the sweet spot between the hurricane and a system to our west, keeping us drier this weekend.

