Warm stretch continues

SUNSHINE AND 70S

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day with warm, sunny skies and highs reaching the 70s across the region. If you’re on the coast, expect slightly cooler temperatures thanks to an onshore breeze, but those highs will still remain above average.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we can expect another pleasant day, though some clouds will roll in at times in the afternoon.

LATE WEEK COOL DOWN

On Thursday, a front will move through, bringing with it the possibility of isolated showers. However, rain won’t add up to much and not everyone will see rain. Following this front, we’ll notice a shift in temperatures, ushering in a more fall-like feel as we head into the weekend. Another front will pass through Saturday, it doesn’t look like we will see much for rain this time either. Temperatures will plunge even more for Sunday with highs in the 50s.









