Sunshine to start the week

SUNNY START TO THE WEEK

The rewind-repeat forecast continues! Sunrise 40s and 50s will warm back to the 80s inland and 70s at the coastline. Sunshine will rule.

Tuesday will be similar with some patchy fog in the morning and high clouds blending with sunshine in the afternoon.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

A storm off the South Carolina coastline may become a tropical storm before making landfall this afternoon. Either way, heavy rain, gusty winds, and a 1-3 ft storm surge will impact SC and NC today.

The deep moisture associated with that storm will move northward over the next few days. In southern New England, clouds will thicken up Wednesday with the risk for some late day rain. Thursday is the best chance for showers, especially south of the Mass Pike. Wet weather may stick around in some spots Friday, but the forecast starts getting pretty iffy by then.

We could use the rain. As of Monday, Boston has had dry weather for 27 days in a row - that’s the 6th longest dry stretch on record since 1872, and the longest in 25 years!

© 2019 Cox Media Group