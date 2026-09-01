Shelter-in-place lifted, suspect arrested after Harvard Square incident

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A shelter-in-place order issued for the Harvard University area has been lifted after police took a suspect into custody following a search in Harvard Square.

The Harvard University Police Department, Cambridge Police, and Massachusetts State Police had been searching the area around Mount Auburn and Brattle streets for a man who reportedly brandished a knife in Harvard Square.

Cambridge Police later clarified that no assault or injuries occurred during the incident.

Harvard officials announced that the suspect is now in custody and that the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

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Members of the Harvard community and others in the area can resume normal activities.

An investigation into the incident is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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