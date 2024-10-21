A Return to Summer

FEELING LIKE SUMMER!

Today is shaping up to be a stunning day across the region, with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures that could approach the 80-degree mark in some areas. In fact, we might even flirt with record high temperatures across parts of New England!

Looking ahead, the pleasant weather is set to continue over the next few days. Expect more sunshine with temperatures above average in the 70s.

COOLER TEMPERATURES LATER IN THE WEEK

Our next chance for rain is on the way Thursday, but it doesn’t look like much. A quick-moving front will pass through, bringing breezy conditions and only light showers, not everyone will see rain. The bigger impact will be the cooler temperatures on the backside of the front, as highs drop back into the 60s on Thursday and fall further into the 50s on Friday.





© 2019 Cox Media Group