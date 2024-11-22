Rain moves out, BUT more is on the way

FRIDAY LULL

Spotty showers will linger until about 10 AM. After that we’ll have a dry lull late morning and afternoon with showers set to fill in again this evening. Some breaks in the clouds will develop with highs in the lower 50s. It actually looks like some decent weather!

Rain, downpours and fog will become widespread overnight. In fact, some eastern MA towns could see another inch of rain! You may see some flakes mixing in at elevations tonight and tomorrow morning, but winter weather will NOT stick locally. The Berkshires, Green and White Mountains have the potential for some minor accumulation over the next 36 hours.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Saturday will be soggy, cool and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Showers will taper off from west to east in the afternoon, and dry weather will return by evening across southern New England.

Sunday will be dry and partly sunny, but blustery. Highs will stay around 50 degrees, so dress for a typical November chill, especially with gusts up to 40 mph!

