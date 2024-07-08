Boston 25 Weather

Weather Alert: Potential heat wave begins

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
HOT AND SUNNY EARLY WEEK

As we move into the work week, Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching around 90 one again. The trend continues into Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Both days will feature a mix of sun & clouds and minimal chances of rain, although the humidity will tick back up again on Tuesday. Feels-like temps will respond by nearing triple-digits and we are on weather alert as a result.

UNSETTLED WEATHER LATER THIS WEEK

Wednesday introduces a very slight cool down with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will remain high. Expect a scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly late in the day. This will occur thanks to Beryl, which will be a post-tropical storm over the Great Lakes at this point.

The latter part of the week brings a very slight break from the high heat. Thursday will see temperatures in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated storms. Friday will also be in the mid 80s with another chance for storms in the afternoon. High humidity will keep feels-like temps around 90.

