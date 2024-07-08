Weather Alert: Potential heat wave begins

HOT AND SUNNY EARLY WEEK

As we move into the work week, Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching around 90 one again. The trend continues into Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Both days will feature a mix of sun & clouds and minimal chances of rain, although the humidity will tick back up again on Tuesday. Feels-like temps will respond by nearing triple-digits and we are on weather alert as a result.

UNSETTLED WEATHER LATER THIS WEEK

Wednesday introduces a very slight cool down with highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity will remain high. Expect a scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly late in the day. This will occur thanks to Beryl, which will be a post-tropical storm over the Great Lakes at this point.

The latter part of the week brings a very slight break from the high heat. Thursday will see temperatures in the mid 80s with partly cloudy skies and a chance of isolated storms. Friday will also be in the mid 80s with another chance for storms in the afternoon. High humidity will keep feels-like temps around 90.

