Nice start to the week

EARLY SUN, WARMTH

Some high clouds move in later tonight and will keep temperatures comfortably in the 60s heading into Monday morning. There may also be a brief shower or two in the state, but any rain would be light. Clouds will clear quickly as we approach lunchtime and highs will reach the upper 70s in most places, even up to mid 80s across the interior. Along the coastline however, highs will be kept to the low 70s and the entire eastern portion of the state will cool in the afternoon as an easterly wind picks up.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week as that wind continues to bring in mild air off the ocean. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 70s as a result, with warmer weather farther inland. Wednesday we will see wind begin to change direction and highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s once more. Both days will be dry with a little more sun than clouds.

REST OF WEEK

After an excellent start to the week, we’ll be watching our next storm system, which is set to arrive on Thursday. Plan on some showers and storms during the day, and that unsettled weather is likely to stick around through at least Friday. This storm hasn’t fully formed yet, so we will make adjustments to the timing and the weather impacts we could see later in the week and potentially though the weekend.

