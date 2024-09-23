Lingering clouds

MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Monday and Tuesday will look quite similar, with mostly cloudy skies both days and only a few brief peaks of sunshine. Temperatures each day will start off in the low 50s in the morning and rise to the mid 60s by the afternoon. The weather should remain dry for both days, though you may want to keep a jacket handy with the cooler temps and cloud cover.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND

Wednesday will be another mostly cloudy day, with even fewer chances to see the sun. It will remain dry until after dark, when a storm system approaches the region. Highs will be in the mid 60s. By Thursday, rain will be steady and could be heavy at times, lasting most of the day, with some areas seeing up to an inch of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Friday will start off with lingering showers in the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will clear and temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees.

The weekend looks pleasant, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs hovering near 70 degrees. As we head into this weekend, foliage will be nearing peak color in the mountains of northern New England, which is exciting for leaf peepers planning trips!

