Humidity lingers

UNDER THE CLOUDS

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9a Thursday morning along the coast. Boston and the Cape should see steady improvements throughout the morning.

Thursday will see unsettled weather AT TIMES. The good news is the day will be not be a washout. In fact, most of the time it will be dry under cloudy skies.

Those clouds Thursday will help limit thunderstorms coverage as a cold from passes through in the afternoon. Just isolated coverage is expected with more mostly dry and muggy weather. Tomorrow will be hotter too! Get set for highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

We have another marvelous Friday and weekend stretch on the way. Highs will land in the 80s, but humidity will stay relatively low for this time of the year. You’ll need lots and lots of sunscreen for bright weather that will last for days! The weather will again be perfect for the Friday morning Zip Trip, this time to Holliston!

© 2019 Cox Media Group