SUMMER HEAT

Temperatures are set to rise again Thursday to the mid/upper 80s, with 70s for the Cape & Islands. The humidity will be high, prompting a Heat Advisory for the north shore and Merrimack Valley with ‘feels like temperatures’ approaching 100 degrees. An isolated pop-up thunderstorm is possible, but it’s nothing to cancel plans over. Friday will be mainly dry, it will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s yet again.

STAYING UNSETTLED

A stalled front and low pressure system will bring more rain and the risk for storms Saturday. Any storms will contain torrential rain, lightning, and the risk for gusty winds. That storm system will move offshore later in the day, giving us a little bit of dry time Saturday evening. This storm hasn’t fully formed yet, so make sure to check back in with us as we work through the timing and the weather impacts Saturday.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. It will run dry and partly sunny. Although humidity will break slightly, it will stay very hot with high in the lower 90s. This will mark the start of another heat wave for parts of New England next week!

