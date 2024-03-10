Dry days and breezy conditions ahead

DRY AIR MAKES A CHILLY RETURN

Dry weather is quickly returning behind the front as a cool westerly wind picks up. Conditions will become increasingly breezy as skies slowly clear and temps drop into the low 30s overnight. Dress warm because feels-like temps will largely be in the 20s from Sunday evening to midday Tuesday!

WINDY WEATHER TO START THE WEEK

A partly to mostly cloudy sky will greet us Monday morning. Gusty wind and feels-like temps around 20 degree will kick the day off too. A wind advisory has been issued from midday Monday through 1 AM Tuesday to account for gusts up to 50 mph. Clouds will generally win over sunshine as cold air aloft creates some instability. The northwesterly wind will keep highs in the low 40s as it pulls in cold air at the surface as well. Across higher elevations of northern New England and the Berkshires, there may even be some light snow!

MILD WEATHER QUICKLY RETURNS

We’ll be back in the low 30s to start Tuesday, but the wind will be lighter. A spotless sky will go a long way in warming us up. By the mid afternoon, temps should be in the upper 40s and in eastern Mass will even top off above 50! This marks the beginning of several sunny and mild days as highs continue to climb. On Wednesday there may be a few more clouds, but we’ll enjoy highs in the mid 50s across the region. Our best chance to reach 60 will come on Thursday, and at this point it appears to be a reasonably likely feat!

The chance for rain will return as we get closer to the weekend, but mild air will stick around until the start of next week.

