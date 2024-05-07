FEELING LIKE SUMMER

All-day sunshine today will push temperatures back to the 70s, coming close to 80 degrees in many interior towns. Local sea breezes will keep the beaches in the 60s.

Honestly, it will be warm and sunny everywhere. Enjoy this pick of the week!

RAIN RETURNS

Wet weather will drive the forecast for the rest of the week. Rain with embedded downpours and thunderstorms will pass through Wednesday morning from 8 AM - noon. The afternoon will feature mostly cloudy skies and some additional hit-or-miss storms around. There is the risk that one or two storms will become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Although Thursday morning will likely bring us a pause in the rain, showers are set to return in the afternoon and continue into Friday. The week will end on a soggy, cool, and dreary note.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy conditions will last into the weekend with the potential for showers at times. It doesn’t look like a washout, but you’ll want to check back as we iron out the timeline for any rain.

© 2019 Cox Media Group