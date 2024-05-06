Woman rammed through gate at Fenway Park after crashes in Ted Williams Tunnel, at USGC base

BOSTON — A woman was involved in crashes inside Boston’s Ted Williams Tunnel and at the city’s United States Coast Guard base before she rammed her car through a gate at Fenway Park on Monday morning, authorities said.

A trooper on patrol in the area of Ocean Avenue and Revere Street in Revere around 7 a.m. spoke with a concerned motorist who said the driver of a 2024 Honda Accord had been operating “erratically and aggressively” in the area, according to Massachusetts State Police. The trooper then spotted the vehicle in question being driven by a woman who honked her horn and yelled before speeding off.

“Because of the density of the area, no pursuit was initiated,” state police said in a statement.

The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Colleen Marie Gibbs, of Salem, continued to the entrance to the Ted Williams Tunnel, where state police say she struck two vehicles around 7:30 a.m. and fled. The motorists whose vehicles were struck emerged unscathed from the wrecks.

Gibbs later crashed her car on the USGC base on Hanover Street in the North End and rammed through Gate 3 on Lansdowne Steet at Fenway Park.

According to the police report, Gibbs drove her car through an open garage door at Gate C on Lansdowne Street, and collided with a forklift operator, right underneath the Bleachers. The collision prevented the woman from driving onto the field, which had nearly been cleared for Northeastern University’s Commencement the day before.

“If he wasn’t there, she would have been on the field, there is no doubt about it,” said Dana Laurendeau, who was working in the area.

A Boston police officer, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the car on Lansdowne, warned Fenway staff to clear out of Gate C and yelled at the forklift operator to block the car, according to a police report. When the driver backed up to get away, the officer jumped on the forklift and told the operator to lift the front of the car.

The officer then ordered Gibbs to get out of the vehicle but when she refused and locked the car doors, the officer struck the passenger side window with a metal police and unlocked the vehicle.

“The officer was able to place the suspect in a handcuff and pull her out the passenger side,” the report stated. “The officer was able to place the suspect in custody.”

Gibbs was sent to a hospital where she is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Boston Police plan to charge her with several counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, trespass, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, and other charges.

Massachusetts State Police say they intend to also file charges against the driver.

It was not made immediately clear when Gibbs will be expected in court.

