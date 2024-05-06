‘Decided to close that chapter’: Popular Boston radio station shakes up morning drive show

BOSTON — Boston’s home for classic rock announced changes to its popular morning drive show on Monday.

Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford have been dropped from 100.7 WZLX’s lineup of on-air personalities, a spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed.

“First and foremost, we’d like to thank Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford for all the laughter, wild stories, and fun moments they have brought to Boston morning radio over the years,” a message read on-air stated. “We truly appreciate them. With that said, we have decided to close that chapter of WZLX.”

McKenzie and Ford launched their show on WZLX in 2005 alongside Kevin Karlson after moving from New York, where they had worked together. Karlson, who worked as a show host in Boston for nearly 20 years, passed away last year.

It wasn’t immediately clear who WZLX plans to replace McKenzie and Ford with but the new show will debut “soon.”

“After careful consideration, it was our decision to bring you, the loyal WZLX listener, a new show to take us into the future. We will debut this new show soon. Stay tuned to WZLX for more details today,” the iHeartMedia spokesperson added.

WZLX was one of America’s first classic rock FM stations. Its studios are in Medford.

