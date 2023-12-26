Dense fog through Tuesday morning

DENSE FOG ALERT

Dense fog has set in across the region with visibility of 1/4 mile or less across many locations. Travel will be impacted through the Tuesday morning commute and you’ll need to give yourself some extra time if you will be on the road. A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 10 AM.

Fog will begin to dissipate in the afternoon as the temperature reaches 50 degrees. Many areas will enjoy some sun before the end of the day and before our next system arrives on Wednesday.

MIDWEEK STORM SYSTEM

Yet another storm system will ride up the east coast bringing rain to the region on Wednesday. Unlike the last two however, this one will not be as potent. A couple showers are possible during the day with increasing coverage overnight. Breezy conditions and moderate rainfall will occur at times as we continue into Thursday morning. Precip will slowly taper off by noon.

A chance for light rain and even snow showers will be present both Friday and Saturday after this system moves out and cold air pools aloft.

NEW YEAR, SAME WEATHER

The start of the new year will continue our mild winter. Highs will be in the 40s. New Year’s Eve will have a chill, but we’ve seen much worse. Dry weather is expected for First Night with temperatures near freezing by midnight.

Merry Christmas!

© 2019 Cox Media Group