Damaging wind, tornadoes possible on Sunday

DOWNPOURS & STORMS SATURDAY EVENING

Saturday brought more severe weather to the Southern New England region. Among several warnings came a severe storm warning in Worcester County and a tornado warning over downtown Hartford, CT. The remnants of these storms will produce a period of rainfall across the eastern half of Massachusetts this evening before clearing out later on tonight.

A second round of storms is expected across many areas overnight. Storms are not expected to be severe, but heavy rain and lightning should be expected. This round of rain will be gone by sunrise.

You can track live radar here.

SUNDAY WIND/TORNADO THREAT

Sunday will present the greatest severe weather threat of this active stretch. A cold front will approach from the west, while warm warm, southerly winds gust across the region. With more sunshine on tap, the atmosphere will quickly become unstable and a severe weather risk will be present once again.

In an rare setup across New England, tornadoes will be the main concern with any mature storms that develop. Damaging wind is a close secondary threat too. Hail will be present in the stronger storms too. The greatest risk lies across New Hampshire, Vermont, but is quite notable still across Worcester and Middlesex Counties, as well as counties farther west. The threat for tornadoes falls off quickly closer to downtown Boston, but damaging wind is still a possibility through even the South Shore.

Storms will pose a threat from mid-afternoon through early evening as they race eastward through the day.

This will be a very important day to stay weather aware; which includes having a safe place to go, and a plan to go there if severe weather strikes. In the case of a tornado warning, you’ll need to go to the lowest floor of your house in the most interior room. Our team will be watching this closely throughout the day, so make sure you check back for updates.

