Cooler Thursday before rain

TONIGHT

After a soaking start to the day, we have some sunshine that will stick around through the late afternoon. It will be comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight will be clear and cooler with temperatures dropping to the 50s.

LATE WEEK RAIN

Thursday will be another pleasant and cooler day with highs in the 70s and lower humidity. Clouds will eventually increase late in the day with a few showers developing, this won’t be a big impact though. Friday will feature scattered downpours at any point throughout the day, we will still squeeze in some dry times too. The remnants of Debby will combine with a front to bring heavier rain at times Friday night into Saturday. We are also watching a low risk for severe weather, make sure to check back in with us for the latest timing and threats. Saturday afternoon is looking decent with more sunshine and highs in the 80s.

TROPICAL STORM DEBBY

Tropical Storm Debby will slowly approach the South Carolina coastline today, prompting tremendous amounts of rainfall across the Carolinas. Persistent tropical storm force winds and even isolated tornadoes are concerns there as well. Tropical moisture from the storm will slowly push up the coast and will fuel rainfall in New England Friday to Saturday morning. The center of circulation will likely track through NY state. That track will keep the heaviest rainfall and highest risk for flooding in western New England.

© 2019 Cox Media Group