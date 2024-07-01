Cooler Monday, few showers

MONDAY SHOWERS

We are starting the day off with a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s. An upper level disturbance will trigger widely scattered showers today (there could even be some lightning and small hail), but we’re not looking at any washouts. Highs today will be cooler in the 70s, the humidity will be lower as well.

THIS WEEK

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the pick of the week with lower humidity, sunshine, and temperatures in the 80s. The 4th of July will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s, more humidity, and only a small chance for a shower or storm. Right now it looks like most of us will stay dry for holiday plans! Expect the hot and humid pattern to last through the end of the week, with only a small chance for showers and storms.

