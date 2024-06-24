Comfortable weather returns to begin the week

DRY MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Monday is becomes much more comfortable as a cold front moves through early in the morning. While there might be a touch of humidity to start the day, it will become much drier as the day progresses. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures reaching the mid-80s by the afternoon, but the dryness will make it feel quite pleasant. Tuesday will bring more sun than clouds, with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 80s. Again, the low humidity will make for a very comfortable and enjoyable day to spend outdoors.

HIGHER HEAT, STORM CHANCES WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will see a return to warmer and more humid conditions. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees, with feels-like temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will be quite noticeable, and there will be a threat for storms, particularly in the evening. While the severe weather potential is low, it is something to monitor as the day approaches.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND...

After the heat and humidity of Wednesday, Thursday will be drier with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Friday will be very sunny and dry, with low temperatures possibly dipping into the mid-50s, which is quite cool for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 70s, making for a crisp and pleasant day.

The upcoming weekend looks to be warm again, with temperatures returning to the mid-80s. There will be a low chance of storms on Saturday, but overall, there should still be plenty of sun and comfortable weather to enjoy.

