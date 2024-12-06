Cold blowing in

QUIET AND COLD

Wind gusts will continue as high as 35 mph overnight. That makes the temperatures feel even colder! Lows will be in the teens and 20s to start your Friday, but it’ll feel like the single numbers in those gusts. Most roads and surfaces will dry out, so ice won’t be widespread. Still, be aware of any snow that wasn’t cleared for any slippery conditions. Despite the cold air in place, no more snow is expected through Saturday.

CLIPPER, AGAIN

Flurries or a period of light snow is expected Saturday night to Sunday with a fresh 1-3″ of snow in central and northern New England. We may even see a coating to an inch in southern New England. Stay with us as this one tracks closer.

Milder temperatures arrive next week with rain in the forecast.

