Clear & crisp open to the week

CHILLY START TO THE WEEK

You’ll see some clouds this morning as a cold front passes over the area. A few flurries are in the air too, but dry weather limited how much actually reached the ground.

By mid-morning sunshine will settle over southern New England and drive the forecast for the rest of the day. Plan on seasonably cool temperatures in the 30s this afternoon. Gusts 20-25 mph are expected this morning but will weaken this afternoon.

Rewind and repeat for Tuesday with full sunshine and highs in the 30s. A shift and wind will warm temperatures slightly mid and late week with highs in the 40s.

A LATE WEEK DISTURBANCE

The weather will be pretty quite this week. The next storm is timed for Thursday night to Friday now. Initially there may be some mixed precipitation Thursday night. However, it looks mild enough for the primary precipitation to be plain rain in southern New England. The forecast in Boston calls for a soggy day Friday. There may be some minor slush or snow in the mountains - we’ll keep you posted.

We’ll cool and dry again as we approach the upcoming weekend.

© 2019 Cox Media Group