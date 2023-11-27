Bright and breezy today

MILD & BREEZY

We had some steady rain move through overnight, as well as some stronger wind gusts. Rain is moving out, but the roads are still going to be slippery in some spots. Winds will stay active today, with the strongest wind gusts focused along the coast. Cape Ann is under a Wind Advisory through 7am to account for gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be mild today, staying in the low 50s. We will also see quite a bit of sunshine this afternoon, but it will stay on the breezy side.

CHILLY MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

A brisk morning awaits on Tuesday with temperatures starting in the upper 20s. Daytime highs will struggle to crest the 40-degree mark. The chilly trend continues through midweek, followed by more sunshine than clouds, and temperatures that will remain cooler than average.

Our attention will then turn to a developing system that could impact our weather come Friday. Stay tuned for updates.

