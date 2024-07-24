A bit of rain possible

UNDER THE CLOUDS

Wednesday and Thursday will see unsettled weather AT TIMES. Neither day will be a washout. The best shot for rainfall Wednesday will be in the morning with a nearby low, especially across southeastern MA. The best chance Thursday will be in the afternoon as a cold front slides into the region, but with the abundance of clouds, storm coverage will be limited. It will also get quite muggy with dew points back in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

We have another marvelous Friday and weekend stretch on the way. Highs will land in the 80s, but humidity will stay relatively low for this time of the year. You’ll need lots and lots of sunscreen for bright weather that will last for days! The weather will again be perfect for the Friday morning Zip Trip, this time to Holliston!

