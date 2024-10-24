Back to autumn

LATE WEEK COOL DOWN

A cold front will come through Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies and only the slight chance for an isolated shower. Nearly everyone will stay dry. We have a similar setup Saturday with a dry front in the forecast.

Highs in the mid 60s will be more typical for October. It will remain more Fall-like through the weekend with another drop in temperatures expected Sunday to highs in the 50s. Looking further out, though, 70s will return next week in time for Halloween!

We do need some rain at this point, but there just isn’t any coming our way.









