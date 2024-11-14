Another freezing start, warming late week

CHILL LINGERS TODAY

We’re off to another freezing start. Be ready for widespread 20s and 30s this morning. Full sun will bring little relief from the chill with afternoon highs in the 40s, just like yesterday. Although we do NOT have a Red Flag Warning today, the brush fire threat remains elevated with such dry conditions.

Splashover and minor coast flooding is expected across eastern MA and NH today with the 9 AM high tide, tomorrow with the 10 AM high tide, and Saturday with the 11 AM high tides.

FIRE WEATHER RISK HIGH FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Although Friday will begin cold with 20s, we’re in for an afternoon warm up! Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. It will turn even warmer this weekend with some 60s expected.

The big story remains the heightened fire weather risk. Four main factors are at play here: low relative humidity, gusty winds, ongoing moderate to severe drought conditions, and mild temperatures. These elements combined mean that Friday and Saturday, in particular, will have especially high wildfire risk. With little change in the overall weather pattern, stay cautious outdoors and clean up those leaves around the yard.









