Yurav Premlall wins by 14 shots on European tour to almost break Tiger Woods record

BARCELONA, Spain — Yurav Premlall, an unheralded South African ranked No. 598, capped one of the most extraordinary performances in European tour history Sunday by winning the Catalunya Championship by 14 shots — one off the all-time biggest margin of victory set by Tiger Woods at the 2000 U.S. Open.

The 22-year-old Premlall made 10 birdies to shoot a second straight round of 9-under 63 this weekend and finish on 28-under par for the tournament.

Premlall's first win on the tour came in a season when he'd missed the cut in four of his eight appearances and not had a top-30 finish.

“I can't give myself enough credit today and I'm not really a person to say that — it was probably the most complete performance I've ever put through,” he said.

By tapping in at the par-5 last hole, Premlall added a 33rd birdie over his four rounds of 70-64-63-63.

Fellow South African Shaun Norris shot 68 and was second on 14 under.

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