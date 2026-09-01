Yankees call out Red Sox radio voice for suggesting beaning for late stolen bases

NEW YORK — Several New York Yankees are taking exception to comments made by Boston Red Sox radio announcer Will Flemming during a weekend series between the rivals.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was among the players who called out Flemming on Monday after the WEEI radio announcer called the second baseman a "bush league player" for stealing two bases with the Yankees leading 7-1 in the eighth inning of Sunday's series finale.

Chisholm and several teammates also called out Flemming for suggesting Red Sox pitcher Jovani Moran retaliate by beaning Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

“They’re called unwritten rules because you’re not really breaking any rules,” Chisholm told reporters before Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. “You’ve seen teams — actually them — do the same thing where they’re pouring on runs. We didn’t have nothing to say or nothing to do about it. That’s just showing how unprofessional he is.”

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Flemming apologized on social media for what he said during the telecast.

“Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday’s broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart and that bled into the broadcast,” Flemming posted. “I meant no disrespect to the Yankees players or organization. I could and should have used different words. These rivalry games get me fired up; I apologize for letting the emotion of the moment get the best of me.”

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