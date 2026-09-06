Yamal scores twice as Barcelona wins 4th straight game in La Liga, Arsenal beats Chelsea

MADRID — Barcelona stayed perfect in the Spanish league by cruising to a 5-0 win at Valencia on Sunday, with Lamine Yamal scoring another brace for the Catalan club.

Arsenal rallied to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League, while Manchester United was stunned in added time to draw 2-2 at Everton.

Federico Gatti scored two minutes into stoppage time as Juventus drew 1-1 with AC Milan in Serie A. Augsburg moved to the top of the Bundesliga by winning 4-1 at Eintracht Frankfurt, and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna scored in Strasbourg's 6-2 rout of Troyes in France.

Barcelona keeps winning in Spain

Barcelona won its fourth game in a row at the start of the Spanish league and is the only team with a perfect record after four rounds.

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Yamal scored a goal in each half following his first two goals of the season in the win against Rayo Vallecano in the previous round.

“I think we played a fantastic game,” Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said. "We controlled the game, we were dominant. This is what I want to see from the team."

Fermín López, Raphinha and Pedri also found the net for Barcelona, which has outscored opponents 17-2 in four games. López was man of the match after also helping to set up two of the goals.

Midfielder Rodri made his first start since joining Barcelona from Manchester City, and newly signed forward Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the second half for his Barcelona debut.

Defender Eric García had to be replaced in the first half after being struck in the face in a collision with Rodri.

Valencia lost its third in a row. It has scored only once in four matches. The home rout sparked protests against the team owner and players by Valencia fans, who gathered in large numbers outside the Mestalla Stadium after the match.

Lucas Boyé had a hat trick and Mariano Díaz scored his third goal of the season as Alaves defeated Osasuna 5-2 at home for its third win and second place in the standings.

Sevilla, with 10 men from the 56th, took the lead at Espanyol in the 85th but conceded deep into stoppage time for a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal also perfect in Premier League

Arsenal joined Man City at the top of the standings in England by coming from behind to defeat Chelsea in its biggest test so far in its title defense.

Martin Odegaard scored a 50th-minute winner after Morgan Rogers had given Chelsea an early lead and Kai Havertz equalized for Chelsea in the first half.

Arsenal has won its first three Premier league matches. It was Chelsea's first loss after two opening wins.

Man United, which has only one victory in three league games, conceded a stoppage-time goal to draw with Everton after twice holding the lead.

Deadline-day signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles came off the bench to make his debut and score a long-range shot into the top corner to salvage a point for his new club.

Late Juventus-Milan drama in Serie A

Gatti found the net with a header to even the match after Alphadjo Cisse had put the visitors ahead in the 68th.

The game was a matchup of two traditional Italian heavyweights that failed to qualify for the Champions League. Both teams had won their opening two matches in the league this season.

Bologna scored in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with visiting Sassuolo, while Frosinone struck in stoppage time to beat Venezia 3-2. Parma and Monza drew 1-1.

Reyna scores first goal with Strasbourg in France

Reyna got his first goal with Strasbourg in his new club's trouncing of promoted Troyes.

The 23-year-old U.S. international joined Strasbourg from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw added a pair of late goals for the visitors, which have won two in a row after a 4-0 opening loss at Marseille. Troyes had taken the lead with Antoine Mille in the ninth minute and stayed ahead until Jacobo Ortega’s 40th-minute equalizer.

Paris beat Marseille 3-2 with Lassine Sinayoko's hat trick including a penalty in the 86th. Rennes won 2-1 at Angers for its second victory in three rounds.

Augsburg top in Germany

Augsburg conceded six minutes into the match but scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt.

Augsburg's second straight win saw the club go top of the standings on goal difference. Three other teams have also won two matches to start the season — Freiburg, Borussia Dortmund and Elversberg.

Also Sunday, Mainz routed Hamburger 5-0 on the road.

Goalkeeper Koeman Jr. scores twice

Telstar goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr., son of former Dutch star Ronald Koeman, scored twice from the penalty spot to help his team salvage a 2-2 home draw against Cambuur in the Dutch league.

The 31-year-old Koeman Jr. had already attracted attention last season after converting a late penalty that helped the club avoid a relegation playoff.

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